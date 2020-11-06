BRAVE CF 44 results: Amin Ayoub KO’s Cleiton Silva to claim lightweight title

There’s a new sheriff in Lightweight Town and his name is Amin Ayoub. Fierceness got the job done in the main event of the evening of BRAVE CF 44, knocking out the then kingpin Cleiton “Predator” Silva and became the new BRAVE Combat Federation Lightweight champion of the world.

Ayoub’s win extended a long-running “curse” surrounding the 70 kg division at BRAVE CF. Since the inaugural belt was put on the line, back in 2017, never a champion was able to defend his title once, meaning every single challenger won in title fights so far.

Amin Ayoub declared before the fight that he’s been obsessed with the champion since the bout was first scheduled. The statement proved itself not only right but also very useful for Ayoub, given he seemed to be one step ahead since the bell rang in the first round.

The French-Tunisian used his grappling skills to dominate the actions within the first five minutes, and even got really close to a finish during the round. The scenario was similar in the second round, with Ayoub once again being the aggressor, despite being against his back on the ground.

On the third, Fierceness almost finished Predator twice, with two very tight armbars but the champion was able to defend himself. With a couple of seconds on the clock, he landed a series of vicious uppercuts, which rocked Cleiton, who carried the injuries to the fourth.

As soon as the referee authorized the beginning of the fourth round, Amin Ayoub went for the win, knowing that he had the upper hand. He connected a clean straight on Ceiton’s face, which knocked him down, and finished the job with a few more hits.

With a professional record of 15 wins and only four losses, Amin Ayoub is the new Lightweight World Champion of BRAVE Combat Federation and apparently won’t have much time to enjoy his achievement, since the 70kg is a real shark tank now and challengers won’t stop emerging.

Speaking of Lightweight world title contenders, Philippine’s Rolando “The Incredible” Dy got really close to a title shot with a convincing win over New Zealand’s John “Trouble” Brewin.

Dy took control of the fight from the first moment, and used mostly his impeccable striking to take the edge in the scorecards. With a triple 29-28, Rolando seems the next one in line against the new champ.

Abdouraguimov scores yet another submission, closes in rematch with Al Silawi

Abdoul Abdouraguimov reinforced his position as the number one Welterweight at BRAVE Combat Federation and got a strong argument for a trilogy against the world Champion Jarrah Al Silawi.

In the co-main event of the evening, “The Lazy King” scored yet another submission victory for his record, as he locked in a beautiful arm-triangle choke against Belgium’s Louis Glismann.

As of now, the score between the current champion Jarrah Al Silawi and the former champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov is 1-1. A third fight at this point seems natural to settle the score and decide the future of the Welterweight division.

BRAVE CF 44 results

Amin Ayoub def. Cleiton Silva by KO (R4)

Abdoul Abdouraguimov def. Louis Glismann by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 2:05)

Rolando Dy def. John Brewin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mzwandile Hlongwa def. Dom Schober by TKO (doctor stoppage, end of R2)

Bair Stehpin def. Gerson Pereira by TKO, R1 at 5:00)

Yann Liasse def. Abbas Khan by TKO (strikes, R1 at 3:07)

Mohammed Sameer def. Toni Bourached by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mohammed Salah Almuamari def. Mohammad Tawfeeq Almherat by unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)