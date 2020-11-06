Search
MMA

BRAVE CF 44 results: Amin Ayoub KO’s Cleiton Silva to claim lightweight title

Newswire
Amin Ayoub vs Cleiton Silva
Amin Ayoub stops Cleiton Silva in the fourth to become a new lightweight champion | BRAVE CF

There’s a new sheriff in Lightweight Town and his name is Amin Ayoub. Fierceness got the job done in the main event of the evening of BRAVE CF 44, knocking out the then kingpin Cleiton “Predator” Silva and became the new BRAVE Combat Federation Lightweight champion of the world.

Advertisements

Ayoub’s win extended a long-running “curse” surrounding the 70 kg division at BRAVE CF. Since the inaugural belt was put on the line, back in 2017, never a champion was able to defend his title once, meaning every single challenger won in title fights so far.

Amin Ayoub declared before the fight that he’s been obsessed with the champion since the bout was first scheduled. The statement proved itself not only right but also very useful for Ayoub, given he seemed to be one step ahead since the bell rang in the first round.

The French-Tunisian used his grappling skills to dominate the actions within the first five minutes, and even got really close to a finish during the round. The scenario was similar in the second round, with Ayoub once again being the aggressor, despite being against his back on the ground.

On the third, Fierceness almost finished Predator twice, with two very tight armbars but the champion was able to defend himself. With a couple of seconds on the clock, he landed a series of vicious uppercuts, which rocked Cleiton, who carried the injuries to the fourth.

As soon as the referee authorized the beginning of the fourth round, Amin Ayoub went for the win, knowing that he had the upper hand. He connected a clean straight on Ceiton’s face, which knocked him down, and finished the job with a few more hits.

With a professional record of 15 wins and only four losses, Amin Ayoub is the new Lightweight World Champion of BRAVE Combat Federation and apparently won’t have much time to enjoy his achievement, since the 70kg is a real shark tank now and challengers won’t stop emerging.

Speaking of Lightweight world title contenders, Philippine’s Rolando “The Incredible” Dy got really close to a title shot with a convincing win over New Zealand’s John “Trouble” Brewin.

Dy took control of the fight from the first moment, and used mostly his impeccable striking to take the edge in the scorecards. With a triple 29-28, Rolando seems the next one in line against the new champ.

Abdouraguimov scores yet another submission, closes in rematch with Al Silawi

Abdoul Abdouraguimov reinforced his position as the number one Welterweight at BRAVE Combat Federation and got a strong argument for a trilogy against the world Champion Jarrah Al Silawi.

In the co-main event of the evening, “The Lazy King” scored yet another submission victory for his record, as he locked in a beautiful arm-triangle choke against Belgium’s Louis Glismann.

As of now, the score between the current champion Jarrah Al Silawi and the former champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov is 1-1. A third fight at this point seems natural to settle the score and decide the future of the Welterweight division.

BRAVE CF 44 results

Amin Ayoub def. Cleiton Silva by KO (R4)

Abdoul Abdouraguimov def. Louis Glismann by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 2:05)

Rolando Dy def. John Brewin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mzwandile Hlongwa def. Dom Schober by TKO (doctor stoppage, end of R2)

Bair Stehpin def. Gerson Pereira by TKO, R1 at 5:00)

Yann Liasse def. Abbas Khan by TKO (strikes, R1 at 3:07)

Mohammed Sameer def. Toni Bourached by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mohammed Salah Almuamari def. Mohammad Tawfeeq Almherat by unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

BRAVE CF 44 weigh-in results – Cleiton Silva vs Amin Ayoub lightweight title official

MMA
BRAVE CF 44 features the eight-fight MMA card on Friday, November 5 in Bahrain. In the main event lightweight champion Cleiton "Predator" Silva makes...
Read more

Kubanych Abdisalam vs Valeriu Mircea co-headlines BRAVE CF 45

MMA
After a monumental win in his promotional debut, Kubanych Abdisalam will look to prove his mettle and cement his place among BRAVE CF's elite...
Read more

Mohamed Said Maleem vs Zvonimir Kralj joins BRAVE CF 45 on Nov 12 in Bahrain

MMA
A clash of two breakthrough Light Heavyweights has been added to BRAVE CF 45, scheduled for November 12 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Sweden's...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

MMA

Bellator 251 results – Melvin Manhoef vs Corey Anderson (live stream)

Bellator 251 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT features ten bouts. In the main event fight sport legend Melvin Manhoef (31-14-1,...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Eimantas Stanionis stops Justin DeLoach in Round 9 – fight highlights

Rising unbeaten welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) delivered a ninth-round TKO victory over Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs)Wednesday night in the...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

BRAVE CF 44 results: Amin Ayoub KO’s Cleiton Silva to claim lightweight title

There's a new sheriff in Lightweight Town and his name is Amin Ayoub. Fierceness got the job done in the main event of the...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 251 results – Melvin Manhoef vs Corey Anderson (live stream)

Bellator 251 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT features ten bouts. In the main event fight sport legend Melvin Manhoef (31-14-1,...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Eimantas Stanionis defeats Justin DeLoach via ninth-round TKO

Check out some of the best fight action photos featuring Eimantas Stanionis up against Justin DeLoach in a welterweight FS1 PBC Fight Night main...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs Anderson weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

Following the official Bellator 251 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson

November 05, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

November 07, 2020

MMA

Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores

November 07, 2020

Boxing

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

November 07, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Video: Gervonta Davis KO’s Leo Santa Cruz with massive uppercut to remain undefeated

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz squared off on the top of four-fight pay-per-view card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio,...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097