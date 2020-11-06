Search
Boxing

Haney vs Gamboa weigh-in results – live stream video

Newswire
Devin Haney (24-0 15 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3 18 KOs) on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Davie, FL.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. The Haney vs Gamboa official weigh-ins is scheduled for November 6 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. In Australia the schedule converts to November 7 at 5 am AEDT / 2 am AWST. Boxing fans can watch the live stream on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top).

Stay tuned with Haney vs Gamboa weigh-in results below.

Haney vs Gamboa fight card

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Filip Hrgovic vs. Rydell Booker

Zhilei Zhang vs. Devin Vargas

Reshat Mati vs. Marcos Mojica

Raymond Ford vs. Rafael Reyes

Juan Jose Martinez vs. Movladdin ‘Arthur’ Biyarslanov

Darren Cunningham vs. Juan Gabriel Medina

Boxing

