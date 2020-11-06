Search
Elvis Rodriguez joins Crawford-Brook, Joshua Franco-Andrew Moloney 2 undercard

Knockout king Elvis Rodriguez to return on the Terence Crawford-Kell Brook undercard live on ESPN from MGM Grand Las Vegas

The knockout king of the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, junior welterweight southpaw Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez, hopes to put an exclamation point on his 2020 Prospect of the Year campaign.

Rodriguez will fight an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder Saturday, Nov. 14 on the world title doubleheader undercard featuring WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford against former welterweight world champion Kell Brook. The co-main event will showcase the WBA super flyweight world title rematch between champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco and the man he defeated to win the title, Andrew “The Monster” Moloney.

Crawford-Brook, Franco-Moloney 2 and the return of Rodriguez will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. ET, with undercard action to stream live on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

“No prospect in boxing has shown more this year than Elvis Rodriguez, who keeps knocking out opponents in devastating fashion. It’s getting harder and harder to find people who will fight this kid,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “With two world title fights, plus a bunch of our top young fighters in action, Nov. 14 is a stacked card from top to bottom.”

Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) has won all five of his 2020 bouts by stoppage, including four knockouts in three rounds or less inside the MGM Grand Bubble since July 2. He last fought Oct. 9 and knocked out veteran Cameron Krael in three rounds, only the second time Krael had been knocked out in 37 pro bouts. The Freddie Roach-trained Rodriguez has won eight in a row since an accidental headbutt-induced technical draw in his third pro bout.

“This is going to be my fifth fight in ‘The Bubble’ and my sixth of the year. I feel grateful for the opportunities Top Rank has given me and the great effort of my team to keep me fit and ready,” Rodriguez said. “I would like to be recognized as Prospect of the Year. It would be a great recognition of my talent, effort, sacrifice, and discipline that I have dedicated to this sport for the last 12 years of my life. It would be a great recognition for my team and my country because I believe that I would be the first Dominican boxer named Prospect of the Year. Representing the Dominican flag is a source of pride for me. I am committed to bringing a world title to my country.”

Crawford vs Brook fight card

Main Card

Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) vs. Kell Brook (39-2, 27 KOs)
12 rounds, welterweight
Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Joshua Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs)
12 rounds, super flyweight
Franco’s WBA super flyweight title

Elvis Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. TBA
8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Joshua Greer Jr. (22-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Edwin Rodriguez (11-5-1, 5 KOs)
8 Rounds, Bantamweight

Tyler Howard (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood (22-7-1, 13 KOs)
8 Rounds, Middleweight

Raymond Muratalla (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. TBA
8/6 Rounds, Lightweight

Duke Ragan (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA
4 Rounds, Featherweight

Vegas Larfield (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Juan Alberto Flores (2-0-1)
4 Rounds, Bantamweight

