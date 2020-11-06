Search
Frank Sanchez says heavyweight division ‘will have to take notice’ after his fight against Brian Howard

Newswire
Frank Sanchez
Frank Sanchez | Pic: Premier Boxing Champions Facebook

Unbeaten rising heavyweight Sanchez takes on Brian Howard in FOX PBC Fight Night co-main event and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, November 7 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Unbeaten rising contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez is determined to send a message to rest of the heavyweight division when he takes on Brian Howard in the co-main event of FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, November 7 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I want to show that I’m the best heavyweight in the world,” said Sanchez. “I’m happy with the way that my career is moving along. I have great power, great speed and the division will have to take notice after this fight. My foot and hand speed is unlike any other heavyweight, and I have much better technique than anyone else in the division.”

The 28-year-old Sanchez has continued to work with renowned coach Eddy Reynoso in San Diego, California as he seeks another win to help his ascension up the heavyweight rankings. Despite the pandemic, Sanchez hasn’t felt any hindrance to his training camp regimen.

“Training with Eddy Reynoso in San Diego has been perfect,” said Sanchez. “There really hasn’t been any difference with the pandemic. It’s a very normal training camp and we’ve been getting a lot of sparring in with a number of different fighters. I’ve even sparred with Canelo Alvarez, who hits like a heavyweight. So, it’s been really strong preparation for this fight.”

A highly decorated amateur originally from Guantanamo, Cuba, Sanchez believes that he has the skillset and dedication to become the first heavyweight world champion from his home country.

“That’s the dream that I am working toward,” said Sanchez. “It would be extremely important for Cuba and for me personally. That’s why I’m working so hard. Because I want to the be the first heavyweight champion that Cuba’s ever had. I have none of the vices outside of the ring that have held back other fighters. All I do is train, train, train and fight. This sport is my whole life.”

On November 7, Sanchez’s latest obstacle will come in the form of the Georgia native Howard. Howard has spent most of his career fighting in the cruiserweight division, before making his heavyweight debut with a first round knockout of Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron last year. Although Howard’s past at a lower weight class could help his ability to create an agile target for Sanchez, it is nothing the unbeaten fighter isn’t confident he will overcome.

“I’ve watched a number of Howard’s fights,” said Sanchez. “He has good power, but I don’t think he’ll be able to handle my power. I think I’ll win inside the distance. I’m a solid, full-fledged heavyweight. My skill level is too high for Howard. His movement won’t matter because I do everything better than him.”

