Melvin Manhoef vs Corey Anderson full fight video highlights – ex-UFC fighter victorious in Bellator debut

Melvin Manhoef and Corey Anderson squared off in the headliner of Bellator 251 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 5 (Friday, November 6 in Australia). The light heavyweight contest featured the fight sport legend up against former UFC fighter, battling it out live on CBS Sports Network.

The bout didn’t go the distance. After securing several takedowns during the opening five minutes, Anderson ultimately stopped Manhoef in Round 2.

The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 34 seconds, after ex-UFC fighter delivered a series of massive elbows.

You can watch Manhoef vs Anderson fight video highlights below.

It is time. The @BellatorMMA main event is here. ? Manhoef. Anderson. CBS Sports Network. pic.twitter.com/C2m2QeQ4zW — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 6, 2020

???? @CoreyA_MMA gets the takedown early in round 1??. The #Bellator251 main event is LIVE NOW on @CBSSports in the ?? and with @SkySports Mix in the ??! pic.twitter.com/3Qw520iECu — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 6, 2020

?? Heavy shots from @CoreyA_MMA as round 1?? of the #Bellator251 main event winds down. Catch round 2?? LIVE & FREE now on @CBSSportsNet in he U.S. and with @SkySports Mix in the U.K.#MMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/BL1EwMzpHw — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 6, 2020

In his @BellatorMMA debut, @CoreyA_MMA takes down Melvin Manhoef by way of TKO! pic.twitter.com/RxTkVy31qF — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 6, 2020

With the win Corey Anderson rebounded from the defeat suffered in February against Jan Blachowicz, which was his final fight in the UFC. In addition he updated his record to 14-5 and made a successful Bellator debut.

Melvin Manhoef dropped to 32-15-1, 2 NC. The defeat snapped his two win streak.

The full fight results from Bellator 251 can be found here.