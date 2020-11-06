ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 – live results and full event video stream – 11:30 pm AEDT

The second edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 6. The fight card comprises five MMA bouts with welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Kiamrian Abbasov makes the first defense of his ONE welterweight title against undefeated challenger James Nakashima. The full fight card can be found below.

The fight fans can watch ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 live on FIGHTMAG (video up top). The start time is scheduled for November 6 at 11:30 pm AEDT / 8:30 pm AWST.

ONE: Inside the Matrix 2 results

ONE Welterweight World Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov vs. James Nakashima

Mixed Martial Arts – Lightweight

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Pieter Buist

Mixed Martial Arts – Flyweight

Kim Kyu Sung vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Mixed Martial Arts – Flyweight

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Ramon Gonzales

Mixed Martial Arts – Atomweight

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol vs. Meng Bo