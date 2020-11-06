Search
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 13 – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

Former light heavyweight title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira square off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 13 taking place at APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). Check out the preview video up top, featuring some of the best moments to both competitors. The full fight card can be found here.

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 8 results and UFC contract winners

UFC
Dana White's Contender Series 34 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, November 4 (Thursday, November 5). MMA fans can watch...
Read more

Dana White’s Contender Series 34 – November 4 fight card

UFC
The four-fight card has been set and the fighters weighed-in for Dana White's Contender Series 34 taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas...
Read more

Video: UFC 255 first trailer released – two flyweight titles on the line

UFC
UFC 255 features a pair of flyweight title bouts live on pay-per-view from APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday, November 22...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 13 – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Former light heavyweight title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira square off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 13 taking place at APEX in...
Read more
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa final pre-fight press conference recap

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa plus undercard final press conference was held earlier today ahead of Saturday's action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole...
Read more
MMA

Melvin Manhoef vs Corey Anderson full fight video highlights – ex-UFC fighter victorious in Bellator debut

Melvin Manhoef and Corey Anderson squared off in the headliner of Bellator 251 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 5...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 13 – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Former light heavyweight title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira square off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 13 taking place at APEX in...
Read more
MMA

Best Shots: Corey Anderson dominates Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 251 – photo report

Ex-UFC fighter Corey Anderson made his Bellator debut early today, securing the win by way of second-round TKO over kickboxing and MMA legend Melvin...
Read more
MMA

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 – live results and full event video stream – 11:30 pm AEDT

The second edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 6. The fight card comprises five MMA bouts with welterweight...
Read more
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa final pre-fight press conference recap

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa plus undercard final press conference was held earlier today ahead of Saturday's action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole...
Read more
Boxing

Elvis Rodriguez joins Crawford-Brook, Joshua Franco-Andrew Moloney 2 undercard

The knockout king of the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, junior welterweight southpaw Elvis "The Dominican Kid" Rodriguez, hopes to put an exclamation point...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson

November 05, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

November 07, 2020

MMA

Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores

November 07, 2020

Boxing

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

November 07, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Video: Gervonta Davis KO’s Leo Santa Cruz with massive uppercut to remain undefeated

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz squared off on the top of four-fight pay-per-view card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio,...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097