Former light heavyweight title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira square off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 13 taking place at APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). Check out the preview video up top, featuring some of the best moments to both competitors. The full fight card can be found here.
Preview UFC Vegas 13 – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira