Search
Boxing

Tursynbay Kulakhmet promises ‘sharp, classy, high quality boxing’ against Macaulay McGowan

Newswire
Tursynbay Kulakhmet
Tursynbay Kulakhmet victorious in pro-boxing debut | MTK Global

Kazakhstan superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet has vowed to mark his UK debut in style on Wednesday’s action-packed MTK Fight Night – promising a top-level performance when he fights Macaulay McGowan for the WBC International super-welterweight title.

Advertisements

In just his second professional fight, highly-rated Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) faces unbeaten McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield next week, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It gives Kulakhmet a fantastic chance to introduce himself on a big stage and secure a world ranking, and the 26-year-old plans on taking full advantage.

Kulakhmet said: “I’m excited to fight on this MTK Fight Night card. It’s a big opportunity for me to show the UK fans who I am in boxing.

“My debut fight was interesting in my country because my opponent was a three-time champion of Kazakhstan and had good experience in professional boxing, but I showed my skills.

“I know a lot of guys in the UK, but I don’t know much about McGowan. I watched his fights on YouTube, and I will show sharp, classy, high quality boxing that I hope all of my fans will enjoy.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell enters the paid ranks for the first time.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Inder Bassi: I’ve got to go in the ring and do my job

Boxing
Rising star Inder Bassi is ready to unleash nine months of frustration when he goes up against Jack Martin on Wednesday's action-packed MTK Fight...
Read more

Lewie Edmondson returns against Scott Williams, Danny Murrell faces Dale Arrowsmith in pro debut

Boxing
There are two new additions to next week's MTK Fight Night event, as undefeated Lewie Edmondson returns to action, while youngster Danny Murrell makes...
Read more

McGregor tests positive for COVID-19, Guerfi fight canceled

Boxing
The planned European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor has unfortunately been postponed after McGregor tested positive for COVID-19. The two men...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 13 – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Former light heavyweight title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira square off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 13 taking place at APEX in...
Read more
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa final pre-fight press conference recap

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa plus undercard final press conference was held earlier today ahead of Saturday's action at Hard Rock Live at Seminole...
Read more
MMA

Melvin Manhoef vs Corey Anderson full fight video highlights – ex-UFC fighter victorious in Bellator debut

Melvin Manhoef and Corey Anderson squared off in the headliner of Bellator 251 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 5...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tursynbay Kulakhmet promises ‘sharp, classy, high quality boxing’ against Macaulay McGowan

Kazakhstan superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet has vowed to mark his UK debut in style on Wednesday's action-packed MTK Fight Night - promising a top-level performance...
Read more
Boxing

Haney vs Gamboa weigh-in results – live stream video

Devin Haney (24-0 15 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3 18 KOs) on Saturday, November 7...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 13 – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Former light heavyweight title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira square off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 13 taking place at APEX in...
Read more
MMA

Best Shots: Corey Anderson dominates Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 251 – photo report

Ex-UFC fighter Corey Anderson made his Bellator debut early today, securing the win by way of second-round TKO over kickboxing and MMA legend Melvin...
Read more
MMA

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 – results and full event video

The second edition of ONE: Inside the Matrix is scheduled for tonight, Friday, November 6. The fight card comprises five MMA bouts with welterweight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson

November 05, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

November 07, 2020

MMA

Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores

November 07, 2020

Boxing

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

November 07, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Video: Gervonta Davis KO’s Leo Santa Cruz with massive uppercut to remain undefeated

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz squared off on the top of four-fight pay-per-view card live on Showtime PPV from Alamodome in San Antonio,...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097