Danny Murrell: Dave Allen has been a massive part of my boxing career

Danny Murrell has opened up on his partnership with popular heavyweight Dave Allen ahead of his professional debut on Wednesday’s action-packed MTK Fight Night event.

Advertisements

Murrell makes his highly-anticipated debut against experienced Dale Arrowsmith on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield next week, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The 18-year-old is excited to be entering the paid ranks, and he’s lifted the lid on his training over the past few months and his friendship with his mentor Allen.

Murrell said: “I am looking forward to finally starting my professional career. I feel very privileged to say I’m an MTK Global fighter, and to be making my debut on such a big card is a great opportunity to show why I’ll make it to the top.

“I have found the transition from amateur to professional very easy. I have already got a very good professional style which I have carried through from the amateurs, and I’m hoping to get as many fights and rounds in as possible to build my experience in the professional game.

“Dave Allen has been a massive part of my boxing career. He’s helped me to get to a great position already and my career is only just getting started. Dave has pushed me very hard, and he has made me the fighter I am today.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Maculay McGowan for the WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, and Lewie Edmondson returns.