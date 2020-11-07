Search
Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa results – full fight card, boxing live on DAZN

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Devin Haney and Yuriorkis Gamboa faceoff at the weigh-ins ahead of their world title bout | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) puts his WBC World lightweight title on the line when he faces former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout battling it out on the top of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, Florida.

The co-main event features Filip Hrgovic (10-0, 8 KOs) up against Rydell Booker (26-2, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder with a vacant IBF International heavyweight title up for grabs. The full fight card can be found below.

Haney vs Gamboa start time is scheduled for November 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to 12 pm AEDT.

Stay tuned with Haney vs Gamboa results below.

Haney vs Gamboa results

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC World lightweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs. Rydell Booker, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant IBF International heavyweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs. Devin Vargas, 10 rounds heavyweight

Reshat Mati vs. Marcos Mojica, 6 rounds, welterweight

Raymond Ford vs. Rafael Reyes, 6 rounds, featherweight

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Juan Jose Martinez, 6 rounds, super lightweight*

Darren Cunningham vs. Juan Gabriel Medina, 8 rounds, super bantamweight*

*Float fight – no official time, fitted where possible

