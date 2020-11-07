Search
Haney vs Gamboa start time – how to watch WBC lightweight title fight live, undercard and running order

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa

Devin Haney defends WBC lightweight title against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa

The defending WBC lightweight titleholder Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) faces former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, Florida.

In the co-main event Filip Hrgovic (10-0, 8 KOs) and Rydell Booker (26-2, 13 KOs) battle it out for a vacant IBF International heavyweight title. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

The full Haney vs Gamboa card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Haney vs Gamboa

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa live on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Haney vs Gamboa fight card

The Haney vs Gamboa fight card comprises a total of seven matchups, including a pair of float fights. The complete lineup looks as the following:

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 12 rounds, lightweight*

Filip Hrgovic vs. Rydell Booker, 10 rounds, heavyweight**

Zhilei Zhang vs. Devin Vargas, 10 rounds heavyweight

Reshat Mati vs. Marcos Mojica, 6 rounds, welterweight

Raymond Ford vs. Rafael Reyes, 6 rounds, featherweight

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Juan Jose Martinez, 6 rounds, super lightweight***

Darren Cunningham vs. Juan Gabriel Medina, 8 rounds, super bantamweight***

*Haney’s WBC World lightweight title
**For vacant IBF International heavyweight title
***Float fight – no official time, fitted where possible

