Haney vs Gamboa start time – how to watch WBC lightweight title fight live, undercard and running order

The defending WBC lightweight titleholder Devin Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) faces former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the fight card live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, Florida.

In the co-main event Filip Hrgovic (10-0, 8 KOs) and Rydell Booker (26-2, 13 KOs) battle it out for a vacant IBF International heavyweight title. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

The full Haney vs Gamboa card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Haney vs Gamboa

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa live on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Haney vs Gamboa fight card

The Haney vs Gamboa fight card comprises a total of seven matchups, including a pair of float fights. The complete lineup looks as the following:

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 12 rounds, lightweight*

Filip Hrgovic vs. Rydell Booker, 10 rounds, heavyweight**

Zhilei Zhang vs. Devin Vargas, 10 rounds heavyweight

Reshat Mati vs. Marcos Mojica, 6 rounds, welterweight

Raymond Ford vs. Rafael Reyes, 6 rounds, featherweight

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Juan Jose Martinez, 6 rounds, super lightweight***

Darren Cunningham vs. Juan Gabriel Medina, 8 rounds, super bantamweight***

*Haney’s WBC World lightweight title

**For vacant IBF International heavyweight title

***Float fight – no official time, fitted where possible