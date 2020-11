Advertisements

ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov was successful in his first championship defense, when he faced and stopped challenger James Nakashima in Round 4 of their main event bout at “Inside the Matrix 2”, that was streamed last night from Singapore. Check out some of the best fight action photos below, while the full event video and complete results can be found here.

Kiamrian Abbasov throws jab in his fight against James Nakashima | ONE Championship

James Nakashima throws leg kick in his title challenge against champion Kiamrian Abbasov | ONE Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov and James Nakashima exchange strikes | ONE Championship

James Nakashima attempts a takedown against Kiamrian Abbasov | ONE Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov charges with long right against James Nakashima | ONE Championship

High kick from Kiamrian Abbasov against James Nakashima | ONE Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov lands knee against James Nakashima | ONE Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov lands downward elbow against James Nakashima | ONE Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov gets James Nakashima in choke hold | ONE Championship

Uppercut from Kiamrian Abbasov against James Nakashima | ONE Championship

Left hand from James Nakashima against Kiamrian Abbasov | ONE Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov victorious over James Nakashima | ONE Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov makes the first successful defense of his ONE Welterweight title | ONE Championship