Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores – start time, PBC on FOX, full undercard

PBC on FOX: Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores
PBC on FOX: Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

Ortiz vs Flores headlines five-fight heavyweight lineup

Luis Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) and Alexander Flores (18-2-1, 16 KOs) square off in a ten-round battle on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The contest headlines the all-heavyweight five-fight PBC Fight Night card live on FOX from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The co-main event features undefeated Frank Sanchez (15-0, 11 KOs) taking on Brian Howard (15-3, 12 KOs). The three-bout televised action beings with unbeaten Michael Coffie (10-0, 7 KOs) as he goes up against Joey Abell (35-10, 33 KOs).

Ortiz vs Flores features Steven Torres face off Joshua Tuani, and Carlos Negron up against Rafael Rios. The complete lineup can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Ortiz vs Flores

Boxing fans can watch Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores live on FOX. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, November 8 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Ortiz vs Flores fight card

Main Card

Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores, heavyweight, 10 rounds

Frank Sanchez vs. Brian Howard, heavyweight, 10 rounds

Michael Coffie vs. Joey Abell, heavyweight, 8 rounds

Undercard

Steven Torres vs. Joshua Tuani, heavyweight, 4 rounds

Carlos Negron vs. Rafael Rios, heavyweight, 6/8 rounds

