Ortiz vs Flores weigh-in results – five-fight card set

Parviz Iskenderov
Luis Ortiz
Luis Ortiz weighs-in ahead of his bout against Alexander Flores | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Top heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) squares off against Alexander Flores (18-2-1, 16 KOs) on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The ten-round matchup headlines the PBC Fight Night card live on FOX from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The co-feature bout is another ten-round heavyweight battle between undefeated Frank Sanchez (15-0, 11 KOs) and Brian Howard (15-3, 12 KOs). The three-fight televised card kicks off with a eight-rounder between unbeaten Michael Coffie (10-0, 7 KOs) and Joey Abell (35-10, 33 KOs).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Ortiz tipped the scales at 241.6. Flores showed 231.8.

The complete lineup, including Ortiz vs Florez undercard, and weigh-in results can be found below.

The Ortiz vs Flores main card is scheduled start time live on FOX is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Ortiz vs Flores fight card

Main Card

Luis Ortiz (241.6) vs. Alexander Flores (231.8), heavyweight, 10 rounds

Frank Sanchez (227.6) vs. Brian Howard (210), heavyweight, 10 rounds

Michael Coffie (267.8) vs. Joey Abell (250.8), heavyweight, 8 rounds

Undercard

Steven Torres (252.8) vs. Joshua Tuani (227.6), heavyweight, 4 rounds

Carlos Negron (246) vs. Rafael Rios (249.4), heavyweight, 6 rounds

