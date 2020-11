UFC Vegas 13 results – Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

UFC Vegas 13 features eleven bouts at Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). Former light heavyweight title challengers, ranked No.1 Thiago Santos (21-7) and ranked No.3 Glover Teixeira (31-7) square off in the main event.

In the co-main event former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (29-19, 2 NC) meets Tanner Boser (19-6-1). The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 13 main card is scheduled for November 7 at 10 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, following the preliminary card, starting at 7 pm ET exclusively on ESPN+. In Australia the main card start time converts to November 8 at 2 pm AEDT, following the prelims at 11 am AEDT on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira results below.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira results

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha

Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen

Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Preliminary Card

Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons

Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri

Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak