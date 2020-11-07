UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in results – Santos vs Teixeira set, full card on weight (video)

UFC Vegas 11 features eleven bouts at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The main event is a clash of former light heavyweight title challengers, as Thiago Santos meets Glover Teixeira in a five-round matchup.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. Both main event fighters showed 205.5.

The rest 20 athletes featured on the card also successfully made the required weight limit. Check out the full UFC Vegas 13 lineup and weigh-in results below. The weigh-in video is available up top.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira fight card

Main Card

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Andrei Arlovski (244.5) vs. Tanner Boser (232.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (135.5)

Brendan Allen (185) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

Preliminary Card

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (185)

Giga Chikadze (145) vs. Jamey Simmons (146)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (258) vs. Alexandr Romanov (260)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Anthony Birchak (136) vs. Gustavo Lopez (135.75)