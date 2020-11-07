Glover Teixeira squares off against fellow-Brazilian and light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos on the top of UFC Vegas 13 fight card, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas this weekend (start time here). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to December 2017 when Teixeira defeated Misha Cirkunov via third-round stoppage. You can watch the full fight up top.
Full Fight: Glover Teixeira TKO’s Misha Cirkunov at UFC Winnipeg
