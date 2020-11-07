UFC Full Fight: Thiago Santos dominates Eryk Anders in Sao Paulo

Thiago Santos is scheduled for his next outing this coming Saturday (Sunday in Australia) when he faces fellow-Brazilian Glover Teixeira in the headliner of UFC Vegas 13 (start time here). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, going back to September 2018, when former light heavyweight title challenger defeat Eryk Anders via third-round TKO (referee stoppage) in their UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo main event. You can watch it up top.