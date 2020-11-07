UFC Vegas 13 start time US, Australia – how to watch Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira, full card

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The fight card comprises eleven bouts.

The main event features former light heavyweight title challengers, as the division’s ranked No.1 contender Thiago Santos (21-7) of Brazil squares off against his countryman Glover Teixeira (31-7), whos is currently ranked No.3. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event features a three-round battle between former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (29-19, 2 NC) and Tanner Boser (19-6-1). The full UFC Vegas 13 fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira start time in the United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira main card live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, starting on Saturday, November 7 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 12: Santos vs Teixeira Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, November 8 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 13 fight card

UFC Vegas 13 card comprises a total of eleven bouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring six matchups. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha

Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen

Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Preliminary Card

Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons

Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri

Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak