UFC Vegas 13 start time US, Australia – how to watch Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira, full card

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The fight card comprises eleven bouts.
The main event features former light heavyweight title challengers, as the division’s ranked No.1 contender Thiago Santos (21-7) of Brazil squares off against his countryman Glover Teixeira (31-7), whos is currently ranked No.3. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
The co-main event features a three-round battle between former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (29-19, 2 NC) and Tanner Boser (19-6-1). The full UFC Vegas 13 fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira start time in the United States
MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira main card live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, starting on Saturday, November 7 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. MMA action begins on the preliminary card, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+.
UFC Vegas 12: Santos vs Teixeira Australia time
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, November 8 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.
UFC Vegas 13 fight card
UFC Vegas 13 card comprises a total of eleven bouts. The five-fight main card, follows the preliminary card featuring six matchups. The complete lineup can be found below.
Main Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha
- Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan
Preliminary Card
- Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis
- Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons
- Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima
- Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri
- Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
- Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak