Search
Press Release

BRAVE CF to debut in Russia on January 16

Newswire
BRAVE CF to debut in Russia
BRAVE CF to debut in Russia

BRAVE Combat Federation has set its sights on the 21st country to host an event for the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, and is set to make history in Russia. The Bahraini promotion, founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, will land in Sochi for a historic night of fights on January 16th, 2021.

Advertisements

One of the most traditional territories in mixed martial arts today, Russia is set to become another conquered territory by BRAVE CF. The fastest-growing organization in the world has rapidly expanded around the globe, going to South America, North America, Indian Subcontinent, Central Asia, Europe, South-East Asia, as well as being the first and only international promotion to host a mixed martial arts event in Africa.

The momentous announcement was made as the organization prepares for another huge event in its home in the Kingdom of Bahrain. BRAVE Combat Federation has long developed a special interest in developing the Russian MMA scene with several athletes from the country being under contract. Top fighters such as Velimurad Alkhasov (Flyweight tournament semifinalist), Kasum Kasumov (one of the Bantamweight division’s brightest prospects), Ikram Aliskerov (Middleweight top contender), as well as Bahraini-Russian Super Lightweight world champion Eldar Eldarov have thrived and become international stars under the BRAVE CF banner.

The fight card for the anticipated debut of BRAVE CF in Russian soil will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks with fighters from around the globe eagerly awaiting for the call to compete in a country that has become synonymous with mixed martial arts in the past few years. Russia also boasts the talents of KHK Dagestan, founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled to maximize opportunities for young fighters in the area. BRAVE CF will enter Russia in partnership with Krepost Selection in a collaboration that will shake the entire MMA scene in the continent-sized country and hotbed to some of the toughest fighters on the planet.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

Murtaza Talha makes pro MMA debut against Vadzim Litvin at BRAVE CF 45

MMA
One of the best amateur fighters in the world is ready for the big leagues. Top undefeated prospect and KHK MMA product Murtaza Talha...
Read more

BRAVE CF 44 results: Amin Ayoub KO’s Cleiton Silva to claim lightweight title

MMA
There's a new sheriff in Lightweight Town and his name is Amin Ayoub. Fierceness got the job done in the main event of the...
Read more

BRAVE CF 44 weigh-in results – Cleiton Silva vs Amin Ayoub lightweight title official

MMA
BRAVE CF 44 features the eight-fight MMA card on Friday, November 5 in Bahrain. In the main event lightweight champion Cleiton "Predator" Silva makes...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Best Shots: Photo report from PBC on FOX topped by Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

Luis Ortiz defeated Alexander Flores by way of 45-second knockout with right shot to the body in their main event bout at PBC Fight...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 13

Former 205-pound title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira squared off in all-Brazilian UFC Vegas 13 main event, taking place at APEX in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa fight video highlights – champion retains the title

Devin Haney and Yuriorkis Gamboa squared off in the main event of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

BRAVE CF to debut in Russia on January 16

BRAVE Combat Federation has set its sights on the 21st country to host an event for the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, and...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Photo report from PBC on FOX topped by Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

Luis Ortiz defeated Alexander Flores by way of 45-second knockout with right shot to the body in their main event bout at PBC Fight...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 13

Former 205-pound title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira squared off in all-Brazilian UFC Vegas 13 main event, taking place at APEX in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz scores first round knockout of Alexander Flores in PBC on FOX main event

Top heavyweight contender Luis "King Kong" Ortiz (32-2, 27 KOs) impressed in his ring return Saturday night, knocking out Alexander "The Great" Flores (18-3-1,...
Read more
Boxing

Video: Luis Ortiz KOs Alexander Flores in less than a minute

Luis Ortiz and Alexander Flores squared off at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira

November 07, 2020

MMA

Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores

November 07, 2020

Boxing

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

November 07, 2020

Boxing

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097