BRAVE CF to debut in Russia on January 16

BRAVE Combat Federation has set its sights on the 21st country to host an event for the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, and is set to make history in Russia. The Bahraini promotion, founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, will land in Sochi for a historic night of fights on January 16th, 2021.

One of the most traditional territories in mixed martial arts today, Russia is set to become another conquered territory by BRAVE CF. The fastest-growing organization in the world has rapidly expanded around the globe, going to South America, North America, Indian Subcontinent, Central Asia, Europe, South-East Asia, as well as being the first and only international promotion to host a mixed martial arts event in Africa.

The momentous announcement was made as the organization prepares for another huge event in its home in the Kingdom of Bahrain. BRAVE Combat Federation has long developed a special interest in developing the Russian MMA scene with several athletes from the country being under contract. Top fighters such as Velimurad Alkhasov (Flyweight tournament semifinalist), Kasum Kasumov (one of the Bantamweight division’s brightest prospects), Ikram Aliskerov (Middleweight top contender), as well as Bahraini-Russian Super Lightweight world champion Eldar Eldarov have thrived and become international stars under the BRAVE CF banner.

The fight card for the anticipated debut of BRAVE CF in Russian soil will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks with fighters from around the globe eagerly awaiting for the call to compete in a country that has become synonymous with mixed martial arts in the past few years. Russia also boasts the talents of KHK Dagestan, founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled to maximize opportunities for young fighters in the area. BRAVE CF will enter Russia in partnership with Krepost Selection in a collaboration that will shake the entire MMA scene in the continent-sized country and hotbed to some of the toughest fighters on the planet.