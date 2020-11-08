Search
Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa fight video highlights – champion retains the title

Devin Haney remains undefeated and makes the second successful defense of his WBC lightweight title by unanimous decision against Yuriorkis Gamboa

Devin Haney and Yuriorkis Gamboa squared off in the main event of Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, Florida on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The contest featured the defending WBC lightweight champion up against former unified featherweight titles holder.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. The all-round battle ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Haney. One judge had it 118-109, while two other judges scored the fight 120-107.

You can watch some of the Haney vs Gamboa fight video highlights up top and below.

With the win Devin Haney remains undefeated champion and updates his record to 25-0, 15 KOs. He also makes the second successful defense of his title.

In his previous bout a year ago he made the first successful defense of his belt, taking a unanimous decision against Alfredo Santiago.

Haney won a vacant interim title via fourth-round RTD against Zaur Abdullaev in September 2019. WBC later elevated him to a full champion, after previous titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko was promoted to “Franchise Champion”.

Yuriorkis Gamboa drops to 30-4, 18 KO, suffering the second defeat in a tow. Last December he was stopped by Gervonta Davis in the twelfth round of their WBA ‘regular’ lightweight championship, which snapped his four-win streak. His most recent win goes to July 2019 when he KO’d Roman Martinez in Round 2.

The full fight results from Haney vs Gamboa fight card can be found here.

