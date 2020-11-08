Video: Luis Ortiz knocks Alexander Flores out in less than a minute

Luis Ortiz and Alexander Flores squared off at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The pair headlined the PBC boxing all-heavyweight fight card live on FOX.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout ended early. It was all over in just 46 seconds into the very first round.

41-year-old southpaw Ortiz dropped 30-year-old Flores with a powerful right body shot and that was it. You can watch the video of knockout from various angles below.

THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY! ? Luis "King Kong" Ortiz ends it in 46 seconds with a body shot pic.twitter.com/SNtzGhpygf — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) November 8, 2020

Ortiz delivers the ?? that seals the deal in RD1. #OrtizFlores #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/rsOSb3vJFk — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 8, 2020

With the win Luis Ortiz updates his record to 32-2, 2 NC, 27 KOs. He also rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout a year ago, when he was stopped by then WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Round 7.

Prior to that Ortiz scored three wins in a row, including a unanimous decision against Christian Hammer and a pair of stoppages against Travis Kauffman and Razvan Cojanu in Round 10 and 2, respectively.

Alexander Flores drops to 18-3-1, 16 KOs. In his previous outing a year ago to the day he stopped Mario Heredia in Round 6.

The full results from Ortiz vs Flores card can be found here.