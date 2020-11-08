Oritz vs Flores results – three-fight heavyweight card live on FOX

Heavyweights Luis Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) and Alexander Flores (18-2-1, 16 KOs) meet in the ten-round headliner of three-fight PBC Fight Night card live on FOX. The event takes place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia).
The co-feature pits undefeated Frank Sanchez (15-0, 11 KOs) and Brian Howard (15-3, 12 KOs) also in a ten-round matchup. The telecast kicks off with an-eight rounder between unbeaten Michael Coffie (10-0, 7 KOs) and Joey Abell (35-10, 33 KOs). The full lineup, including two-fight undercard, can be found below.
Ortiz vs Flores start time is scheduled for November 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to November 8 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.
Oritz vs Flores fight card
Main Card
Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores, heavyweight, 10 rounds
Frank Sanchez vs. Brian Howard, heavyweight, 10 rounds
Michael Coffie vs. Joey Abell, heavyweight, 8 rounds
Undercard
Steven Torres vs. Joshua Tuani, heavyweight, 4 rounds
Carlos Negron vs. Rafael Rios, heavyweight, 6/8 rounds