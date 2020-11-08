Search
Boxing

Oritz vs Flores results – three-fight heavyweight card live on FOX

Newswire
PBC on FOX

Heavyweights Luis Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) and Alexander Flores (18-2-1, 16 KOs) meet in the ten-round headliner of three-fight PBC Fight Night card live on FOX. The event takes place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia).

The co-feature pits undefeated Frank Sanchez (15-0, 11 KOs) and Brian Howard (15-3, 12 KOs) also in a ten-round matchup. The telecast kicks off with an-eight rounder between unbeaten Michael Coffie (10-0, 7 KOs) and Joey Abell (35-10, 33 KOs). The full lineup, including two-fight undercard, can be found below.

Ortiz vs Flores start time is scheduled for November 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to November 8 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST.

Stay tuned with Oritz vs Flores results below.

Oritz vs Flores fight card

Main Card

Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores, heavyweight, 10 rounds

Frank Sanchez vs. Brian Howard, heavyweight, 10 rounds

Michael Coffie vs. Joey Abell, heavyweight, 8 rounds

Undercard

Steven Torres vs. Joshua Tuani, heavyweight, 4 rounds

Carlos Negron vs. Rafael Rios, heavyweight, 6/8 rounds

