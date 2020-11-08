Murtaza Talha makes pro MMA debut against Vadzim Litvin at BRAVE CF 45

One of the best amateur fighters in the world is ready for the big leagues. Top undefeated prospect and KHK MMA product Murtaza Talha will make his eagerly anticipated professional debut at BRAVE CF 45 this weekend.

Talha, who has a remarkable amateur MMA career, will face professional action for the first time this Thursday. The highly-talented prospect will take on Vadzim Litvin from Belarus. He will fight in the Light Heavyweight class, the same weight class that he dominated as an amateur.

To legitimize his claim as one of the best-ever amateur MMA talents, his outstanding amateur record comes with two IMMAF World Championship Gold Medals and 12 straight victories in the amateur scene. Murtaza has been instrumental in helping the Kingdom of Bahrain achieve the number one spot in the IMMAF rankings with several achievements aside from his two amateur world titles.

He leaves for the professional ranks as the number one Light Heavyweight amateur fighter in the world and the number #6 pound-for-pound best young athlete in amateur mixed martial arts. He is known and feared for his high wrestling pedigree coupled with KO Power.

The 26-year-old will have a big hurdle to pass as his opponent is in fine form. Litvin has a professional record of 4 wins and only one loss. He is on a 4 fight win streak after defeating Viktor Larchenko, Aleksandr Galkin, Sergey Chmel, and Feng Shun. Three of his four wins came via finish.

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to Bahrain for two special fight nights following the conclusion of Kombat Kingdom. The first card, BRAVE CF 44, took place on November 5th, and was headlined by a Lightweight world title fight, as Cleiton “Predator” relinquished his belt to new world champion Amin Ayoub.

The next card is BRAVE CF 45 which will be held on November 12 and has a new and exciting addition to it, with Talha vs Litvin.