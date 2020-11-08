Best Shots: Photo report from PBC on FOX topped by Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

Top heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz dropped Alexander Flores in 45 seconds of their PBC Fight Night main event live on FOX from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Luis Ortiz defeated Alexander Flores by way of 45-second knockout with right shot to the body in their main event bout at PBC Fight Night live on FOX on November 7. Check out some of the best fight action photos from the entire card below, while the fight results can be found here.
Frank Sanchez drops Brian Howard in the fourth round of co-main event
In the co-main event Frank Sanchez knocked Brian Howard out in Round 4. On the way to victory rising heavyweight dropped his opponent three times.
Michael Coffie stops Joey Abell in Round 2
Also on the night Michael Coffie remained undefeated when he stopped Joey Abell in Round 2. The referee called it a day when Coffie connected left hook. Moments prior to that Abell appeared to suffer right bicep injury after throwing a punch.
Carlos Negron dominations Rafael Rios in the second round
In addition, Carlos Negron dominated Rafael Rios also in Round 2. After hurting his opponent with big right hand he continued domination all way till the moment when referee interfered and that was it.