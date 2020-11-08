Search
Boxing

Best Shots: Photo report from PBC on FOX topped by Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

Newswire

Top heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz dropped Alexander Flores in 45 seconds of their PBC Fight Night main event live on FOX from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Luis Ortiz defeated Alexander Flores by way of 45-second knockout with right shot to the body in their main event bout at PBC Fight Night live on FOX on November 7. Check out some of the best fight action photos from the entire card below, while the fight results can be found here.

Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores
Luis Ortiz charging forward in his bout against Alexander Flores | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores
Southpaw Luis Ortiz dropped Alexander Flores in 45 seconds with right body shot | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Alexander Flores
Alexander Flores on stool in his corner after being dropped Luis Ortiz | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Luis Ortiz
Luis Ortiz victorious over Alexander Flores in PBC Fight Night main event | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Frank Sanchez drops Brian Howard in the fourth round of co-main event

In the co-main event Frank Sanchez knocked Brian Howard out in Round 4. On the way to victory rising heavyweight dropped his opponent three times.

Frank Sanchez vs Brian Howard
Frank Sanchez throws left jab to the body in his bout against Brian Howard | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Frank Sanchez vs Brian Howard
Frank Sanchez delivers left hook in his bout against Brian Howard | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Brian Howard vs Frank Sanchez
Brian Howard throws jab in his bout against Frank Sanchez | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Frank Sanchez vs Brian Howard
Frank Sanchez throws right hand in his bout against Brian Howard | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Frank Sanchez vs Brian Howard
Frank Sanchez drops Brian Howard | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Michael Coffie stops Joey Abell in Round 2

Also on the night Michael Coffie remained undefeated when he stopped Joey Abell in Round 2. The referee called it a day when Coffie connected left hook. Moments prior to that Abell appeared to suffer right bicep injury after throwing a punch.

Joey Abell vs Michael Coffie
Joey Abell throws punch in his bout against Michael Coffie | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Michael Coffie vs Joey Abell
Michael Coffie delivers left hook to stop Joey Abell in Round 2 | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Carlos Negron dominations Rafael Rios in the second round

In addition, Carlos Negron dominated Rafael Rios also in Round 2. After hurting his opponent with big right hand he continued domination all way till the moment when referee interfered and that was it.

Carlos Negron vs Rafael Rios
Carlos Negron charging forward in his bout against Rafael Rios | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Carlos Negron vs Rafael Rios
Carlos Negron throws left hook in his bout against Rafael Rios | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Carlos Negron vs Rafael Rios
Carlos Negron continues domination against Rafael Rios | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Carlos Negron vs Rafael Rios
Carlos Negron puts on pressure in his bout against Rafael Rios | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Carlos Negron vs Rafael Rios
Carlos Negron delivers big right in his bout against Rafael Rios | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

BoxingFeaturedLatest News

