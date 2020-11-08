Search
Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 13

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira
Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira | Pic: UFCEurope Twitter

Glover Teixeira submits Thiago Santos in UFC Vegas 13 main event to score the fifth win in a row and become the No.1 contender in the light heavyweight class

Former 205-pound title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira squared off in all-Brazilian UFC Vegas 13 main event, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The contest featured ranked No.1 and ranked No.3 light heavyweight contenders facing off in the scheduled for five rounds match up.

The bout, that saw an explosive start, didn’t go a full distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 49 seconds into the third round, when Teixeira claimed the win via rear-naked-choke submission.

You can watch Santos vs Teixeira full fight video highlights below (from the verdict to handshake).

With the win Glover Teixeira updates his record to 32-7. Scoring the fifth win in a row he also earns the top spot as a light heavyweight contender.

In his previous bout in May Teixeira stopped Anthony Smith in Round 5. Prior to that he took a split decision against Nikita Krylov and submitted Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson.

Thiago Santos drops to 21-8, suffering the second defeat in a row. In his previous bout in July 2019 he challenged then light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, yet dropped a split decision. Before that secured four straight victories, including the third-round stoppage of Jan Blachowicz, a pair of TKOs against Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders, and a unanimous decision against Kevin Holland.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira can be found here.

