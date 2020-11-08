Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 13

Former 205-pound title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira squared off in all-Brazilian UFC Vegas 13 main event, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 7 (Sunday, November 8 in Australia). The contest featured ranked No.1 and ranked No.3 light heavyweight contenders facing off in the scheduled for five rounds match up.
The bout, that saw an explosive start, didn’t go a full distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 49 seconds into the third round, when Teixeira claimed the win via rear-naked-choke submission.
You can watch Santos vs Teixeira full fight video highlights below (from the verdict to handshake).
With the win Glover Teixeira updates his record to 32-7. Scoring the fifth win in a row he also earns the top spot as a light heavyweight contender.
In his previous bout in May Teixeira stopped Anthony Smith in Round 5. Prior to that he took a split decision against Nikita Krylov and submitted Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson.
Thiago Santos drops to 21-8, suffering the second defeat in a row. In his previous bout in July 2019 he challenged then light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, yet dropped a split decision. Before that secured four straight victories, including the third-round stoppage of Jan Blachowicz, a pair of TKOs against Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders, and a unanimous decision against Kevin Holland.
The full fight results from UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira can be found here.