Best Shots: Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa – WBC lightweight title fight in photos

Undefeated champion Devin Havey retains his WBC lightweight title by unanimous decision against Yuriorkis Gamboa after twelve rounds
Devin Haney made the second successful defense of his WBC World lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on November 7. Check out some of the best fight photos from the matchup below, while the full results from the entire event can be found here.