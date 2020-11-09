Search
Boxing

Best Shots: Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa – WBC lightweight title fight in photos

Undefeated champion Devin Havey retains his WBC lightweight title by unanimous decision against Yuriorkis Gamboa after twelve rounds

Devin Haney made the second successful defense of his WBC World lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on November 7. Check out some of the best fight photos from the matchup below, while the full results from the entire event can be found here.

Yuriorkis Gamboa
Former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa walks out to challenge Devin Haney for WBC lightweight title | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney
Champion Devin Haney walks out to defend his WBC lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney
Devin Haney inside the ring | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Devin Haney throws long jab against Yuriorkis Gamboa | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Devin Haney delivers left hook against Yuriorkis Gamboa | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Devin Haney throws punch in his bout against Yuriorkis Gamboa | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Devin Haney tags Yuriorkis Gamboa with left hook | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Yuriorkis Gamboa vs Devin Haney
Yuriorkis Gamboa throws left hand in his bout against Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Yuriorkis Gamboa
Referee communicates with Yuriorkis Gamboa | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Yuriorkis Gamboa
Yuriorkis Gamboa lands body jab | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Devin Haney charging forward against Yuriorkis Gamboa | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Yuriorkis Gamboa vs Devin Haney
Yuriorkis Gamboa jabs Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Devin Haney and Yuriorkis Gamboa as the fight ends | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney
Devin Haney retains WBC lightweight title | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097