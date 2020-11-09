Best Shots: Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa – WBC lightweight title fight in photos

Advertisements

Devin Haney made the second successful defense of his WBC World lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa live on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on November 7. Check out some of the best fight photos from the matchup below, while the full results from the entire event can be found here.

