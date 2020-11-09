Ian Entwistle steps in against Dumar Roa at BRAVE CF 45 – Gabriel Miranda diagnosed with COVID-19

BRAVE CF 45 has a new main event. Gabriel “Fly” Miranda was diagnosed with Covid-19 before he flew into the Kingdom of Bahrain and was forced to withdraw from his scheduled Featherweight clash against Dumar Roa. He will be replaced by Englishman Ian Entwistle, who makes his BRAVE Combat Federation debut on short-notice. The fight will now be contested at a Catchweight of 68 kg.

Curiously, Entwistle’s opponent found himself in the same situation a little over a year ago. A star in his home country of Colombia, Dumar ‘’Corazon de Leon’’ Roa made his promotional debut with a week’s notice, replacing Guram Kutateladze against Felipe Silva in BRAVE CF 26 main event.

Even though he lost that fight, he got another chance and made the most of it. Fighting in his natural weight-class of Featherweight, Roa knocked Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady out and is now looking for a second straight victory that could put him up between the top contenders at 66 kg.

Entwistle, on the other hand, comes in with a 9-3 record and hasn’t competed since 2016. However, the chance to join the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world proved too good to turn down and the Englishman will hope to shock his Colombian counterpart and kickstart his career, putting him on track to a title shot of his own.

BRAVE CF 45 takes place this Thursday, November 5th, in the Kingdom of Bahrain and will showcase, aside from the main event, several other high-profile bouts. A Light Heavyweight clash between Zvonimir Kralj and Mohammed Said Maalem will be a part of the show as well as the highly-anticipated professional debut of legendary amateur Light Heavyweight Murtaza Talha, who takes on Vadzim Litvin.