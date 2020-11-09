Search
MMA

Ian Entwistle steps in against Dumar Roa at BRAVE CF 45 – Gabriel Miranda diagnosed with COVID-19

Newswire
Ian Entwistle vs Dumar Roa new Brave CF 45 main event
Ian Entwistle vs Dumar Roa new Brave CF 45 main event

BRAVE CF 45 has a new main event. Gabriel “Fly” Miranda was diagnosed with Covid-19 before he flew into the Kingdom of Bahrain and was forced to withdraw from his scheduled Featherweight clash against Dumar Roa. He will be replaced by Englishman Ian Entwistle, who makes his BRAVE Combat Federation debut on short-notice. The fight will now be contested at a Catchweight of 68 kg.

Advertisements

Curiously, Entwistle’s opponent found himself in the same situation a little over a year ago. A star in his home country of Colombia, Dumar ‘’Corazon de Leon’’ Roa made his promotional debut with a week’s notice, replacing Guram Kutateladze against Felipe Silva in BRAVE CF 26 main event.

Even though he lost that fight, he got another chance and made the most of it. Fighting in his natural weight-class of Featherweight, Roa knocked Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady out and is now looking for a second straight victory that could put him up between the top contenders at 66 kg.

Entwistle, on the other hand, comes in with a 9-3 record and hasn’t competed since 2016. However, the chance to join the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world proved too good to turn down and the Englishman will hope to shock his Colombian counterpart and kickstart his career, putting him on track to a title shot of his own.

BRAVE CF 45 takes place this Thursday, November 5th, in the Kingdom of Bahrain and will showcase, aside from the main event, several other high-profile bouts. A Light Heavyweight clash between Zvonimir Kralj and Mohammed Said Maalem will be a part of the show as well as the highly-anticipated professional debut of legendary amateur Light Heavyweight Murtaza Talha, who takes on Vadzim Litvin.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

BRAVE CF to debut in Russia on January 16

Press Release
BRAVE Combat Federation has set its sights on the 21st country to host an event for the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, and...
Read more

Murtaza Talha makes pro MMA debut against Vadzim Litvin at BRAVE CF 45

MMA
One of the best amateur fighters in the world is ready for the big leagues. Top undefeated prospect and KHK MMA product Murtaza Talha...
Read more

BRAVE CF 44 results: Amin Ayoub KO’s Cleiton Silva to claim lightweight title

MMA
There's a new sheriff in Lightweight Town and his name is Amin Ayoub. Fierceness got the job done in the main event of the...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Devin Haney dominates on ring return against Yuriorkis Gamboa to retain WBC lightweight title

Devin Haney returned to action with a dominant defense of his WBC World Lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa at Hard Rock Live at Seminole...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Photo report from PBC on FOX topped by Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

Luis Ortiz defeated Alexander Flores by way of 45-second knockout with right shot to the body in their main event bout at PBC Fight...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 13

Former 205-pound title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira squared off in all-Brazilian UFC Vegas 13 main event, taking place at APEX in Las...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Best Shots: Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa – WBC lightweight title fight in photos

Devin Haney made the second successful defense of his WBC World lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa...
Read more
MMA

Ian Entwistle steps in against Dumar Roa at BRAVE CF 45 – Gabriel Miranda diagnosed with COVID-19

BRAVE CF 45 has a new main event. Gabriel "Fly" Miranda was diagnosed with Covid-19 before he flew into the Kingdom of Bahrain and...
Read more
Boxing

Tom Hill says he ‘got tunnel vision’ on going through Jack Rafferty

Tom Hill insists the slight delay in his battle with Jack Rafferty will not prevent him from earning the victory when they meet on...
Read more
Boxing

Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi in ‘unfinished business’ on MTK Fight Night card

Jack Martin has revealed that there is unfinished business with opponent Inder Bassi ahead of their showdown on Wednesday's action-packed MTK Fight Night event. Unbeaten...
Read more
Boxing

Devin Haney dominates on ring return against Yuriorkis Gamboa to retain WBC lightweight title

Devin Haney returned to action with a dominant defense of his WBC World Lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa at Hard Rock Live at Seminole...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan

November 11, 2020

Boxing

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

November 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097