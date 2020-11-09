Search
Boxing

Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi in ‘unfinished business’ on MTK Fight Night card

Newswire
Jack Martin
Jack Martin reveals unfinished business with Inder Bassi | MTK Global

Jack Martin has revealed that there is unfinished business with opponent Inder Bassi ahead of their showdown on Wednesday’s action-packed MTK Fight Night event.

Advertisements

Unbeaten fighters will collide when Martin (3-0) takes on Bassi (2-0) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The two men have previously boxed in the amateurs, and Martin hopes to use the experience from that contest to inspire himself to victory later this week.

Martin said: “We boxed years ago in the amateurs but there was a clash of heads so the fight finished early in the second round. I’ve always enjoyed fighting a taller opponent so hopefully I can exploit him as a bigger target to hit.

“I’ve always found fighting a better opponent brings the best out in myself. It’s been a nice thing to focus on during everything that has been going on at the moment.

“I’m really excited to fight, and it being behind closed doors doesn’t bother me really. At the end of the day it’s just me and him in the ring.

“I’m not looking past this and haven’t thought about anything after this fight, I’ll just take every bout as it comes.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell enters the paid ranks for the first time.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Tom Hill says he ‘got tunnel vision’ on going through Jack Rafferty

Boxing
Tom Hill insists the slight delay in his battle with Jack Rafferty will not prevent him from earning the victory when they meet on...
Read more

Danny Murrell: Dave Allen has been a massive part of my boxing career

Boxing
Danny Murrell has opened up on his partnership with popular heavyweight Dave Allen ahead of his professional debut on Wednesday's action-packed MTK Fight Night...
Read more

Tursynbay Kulakhmet promises ‘sharp, classy, high quality boxing’ against Macaulay McGowan

Boxing
Kazakhstan superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet has vowed to mark his UK debut in style on Wednesday's action-packed MTK Fight Night - promising a top-level performance...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Devin Haney dominates on ring return against Yuriorkis Gamboa to retain WBC lightweight title

Devin Haney returned to action with a dominant defense of his WBC World Lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa at Hard Rock Live at Seminole...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Photo report from PBC on FOX topped by Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

Luis Ortiz defeated Alexander Flores by way of 45-second knockout with right shot to the body in their main event bout at PBC Fight...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 13

Former 205-pound title challengers Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira squared off in all-Brazilian UFC Vegas 13 main event, taking place at APEX in Las...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Best Shots: Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa – WBC lightweight title fight in photos

Devin Haney made the second successful defense of his WBC World lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa...
Read more
MMA

Ian Entwistle steps in against Dumar Roa at BRAVE CF 45 – Gabriel Miranda diagnosed with COVID-19

BRAVE CF 45 has a new main event. Gabriel "Fly" Miranda was diagnosed with Covid-19 before he flew into the Kingdom of Bahrain and...
Read more
Boxing

Tom Hill says he ‘got tunnel vision’ on going through Jack Rafferty

Tom Hill insists the slight delay in his battle with Jack Rafferty will not prevent him from earning the victory when they meet on...
Read more
Boxing

Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi in ‘unfinished business’ on MTK Fight Night card

Jack Martin has revealed that there is unfinished business with opponent Inder Bassi ahead of their showdown on Wednesday's action-packed MTK Fight Night event. Unbeaten...
Read more
Boxing

Devin Haney dominates on ring return against Yuriorkis Gamboa to retain WBC lightweight title

Devin Haney returned to action with a dominant defense of his WBC World Lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa at Hard Rock Live at Seminole...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan

November 11, 2020

Boxing

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

November 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097