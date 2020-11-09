Search
Tom Hill says he ‘got tunnel vision’ on going through Jack Rafferty

Tom Hill
Tom Hill: I've got tunnel vision on beating Jack Rafferty | MTK Global

Tom Hill insists the slight delay in his battle with Jack Rafferty will not prevent him from earning the victory when they meet on Wednesday’s huge MTK Fight Night event.

Former Northern Area title challenger Hill (9-1, 2 KOs) faces unbeaten Rafferty (12-0, 7 KOs) in a welterweight battle at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The two men were due to meet last month before a positive COVID-19 test for Hill postponed the battle, but he’s once again fighting fit and ready to secure the win.

Hill said: “I was absolutely gutted thinking I might have lost my chance to get my name out there and there was nothing I could do about it, so I’m very happy to get this fight back on.

“I didn’t expect to be out so soon afterwards. I was thinking it would be December or maybe even next year. I had to isolate at home so I was stuck in the house until the 27th which wasn’t ideal, but I picked up where I left off in the gym and I’ll be ready come fight night.

“My mindset never changed. I’ve got tunnel vision on what I’m going to achieve and I’ve got to come through this fight to push onto the next stage of my career.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell enters the paid ranks for the first time.

