BRAVE CF 45 full fight card for Nov 12

BRAVE Combat Federation continues to showcase its global aspect even though it’s hosting a show in its home in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Fighters from 16 nations will descend upon the island to face off against each other at BRAVE CF 45, which is set to take place on November 12th.

In the main event of the evening, Ian Entwistle will come in at the last minute to represent Great Britain against Dumar Roa, the biggest star in Colombian MMA. They have agreed to face off in a Catchweight bout of 68 kg, after the Featherweight fight against Gabriel “Fly” fell through due to the Brazilian being diagnosed with covid-19 before leaving his home country.

Aside from Great Britain and Colombia, 14 other nations will be represented by some of their greatest warriors, including Bahrain itself – the number one amateur Light Heavyweight in the world, Murtaza Talha, will lead the Bahraini team that will also have Isa Almeari and Mohammed Zuhair in action. It will be Talha’s first professional fight as he takes on Vadim Litvin, from Belarus.

In the co-main event, Kyrgyzstan’s next big star Abdisalam Uulu Kubanychbek will look to go 2-0 under the BRAVE CF banner as he takes on Moldova’s Valeriu Mircea and Pakistan’s Zia Mashwani meets South Africa’s Nkosi Ndebele in a battle of top Bantamweight prospects.

BRAVE CF 45 will take place behind closed doors in the National Stadium, Bahrain, and starts at 6PM (GMT+3), this Thursday. The show will be available on bravecftv.com and locally through our partners.

BRAVE CF 45 fight card

Catchweight 68kg – Ian Entwistle (Great Britain) vs Dumar Roa (Colombia)

Catchweight 72 kg – Abdisalam Uulu Kubanychbek (Kyrgyzstan) vs Valeriu Mircea (Moldova)

Light Heavyweight – Mohamed Said Maalem (Algeria) vs Zvonimir Kralj (Sweden)

Bantamweight – Zia Mashwani (Pakistan) vs Nkosi Ndebele (South Africa)

Light Heavyweight – Murtaza Talha (Bahrain) vs Vadim Litvin (Belarus)

Bantamweight – Jalal Al Daaja (Jordan) vs Mahmoud Mando (Egypt)

Lightweight – Akhmed Magomedov (Russia) vs Abdul Azim Badakhshi (Afghanistan)

Amateur Flyweight – Mohammed Zuhair (Bahrain) vs Wasem Anwar (Syria)

Amateur Lightweight – Isa Almeari (Bahrain) vs Adon Ayoub (Lebanon)