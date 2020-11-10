Search
MMA

BRAVE CF 45 full fight card for Nov 12

Newswire
BRAVE CF 45
BRAVE CF 45

BRAVE Combat Federation continues to showcase its global aspect even though it’s hosting a show in its home in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Fighters from 16 nations will descend upon the island to face off against each other at BRAVE CF 45, which is set to take place on November 12th.

Advertisements

In the main event of the evening, Ian Entwistle will come in at the last minute to represent Great Britain against Dumar Roa, the biggest star in Colombian MMA. They have agreed to face off in a Catchweight bout of 68 kg, after the Featherweight fight against Gabriel “Fly” fell through due to the Brazilian being diagnosed with covid-19 before leaving his home country.

Aside from Great Britain and Colombia, 14 other nations will be represented by some of their greatest warriors, including Bahrain itself – the number one amateur Light Heavyweight in the world, Murtaza Talha, will lead the Bahraini team that will also have Isa Almeari and Mohammed Zuhair in action. It will be Talha’s first professional fight as he takes on Vadim Litvin, from Belarus.

In the co-main event, Kyrgyzstan’s next big star Abdisalam Uulu Kubanychbek will look to go 2-0 under the BRAVE CF banner as he takes on Moldova’s Valeriu Mircea and Pakistan’s Zia Mashwani meets South Africa’s Nkosi Ndebele in a battle of top Bantamweight prospects.

BRAVE CF 45 will take place behind closed doors in the National Stadium, Bahrain, and starts at 6PM (GMT+3), this Thursday. The show will be available on bravecftv.com and locally through our partners.

BRAVE CF 45 fight card

  • Catchweight 68kg – Ian Entwistle (Great Britain) vs Dumar Roa (Colombia)
  • Catchweight 72 kg – Abdisalam Uulu Kubanychbek (Kyrgyzstan) vs Valeriu Mircea (Moldova)
  • Light Heavyweight – Mohamed Said Maalem (Algeria) vs Zvonimir Kralj (Sweden)
  • Bantamweight – Zia Mashwani (Pakistan) vs Nkosi Ndebele (South Africa)
  • Light Heavyweight – Murtaza Talha (Bahrain) vs Vadim Litvin (Belarus)
  • Bantamweight – Jalal Al Daaja (Jordan) vs Mahmoud Mando (Egypt)
  • Lightweight – Akhmed Magomedov (Russia) vs Abdul Azim Badakhshi (Afghanistan)

Amateur Flyweight – Mohammed Zuhair (Bahrain) vs Wasem Anwar (Syria)

Amateur Lightweight – Isa Almeari (Bahrain) vs Adon Ayoub (Lebanon)

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

Ian Entwistle steps in against Dumar Roa at BRAVE CF 45 – Gabriel Miranda diagnosed with COVID-19

MMA
BRAVE CF 45 has a new main event. Gabriel "Fly" Miranda was diagnosed with Covid-19 before he flew into the Kingdom of Bahrain and...
Read more

BRAVE CF to debut in Russia on January 16

Press Release
BRAVE Combat Federation has set its sights on the 21st country to host an event for the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world, and...
Read more

Murtaza Talha makes pro MMA debut against Vadzim Litvin at BRAVE CF 45

MMA
One of the best amateur fighters in the world is ready for the big leagues. Top undefeated prospect and KHK MMA product Murtaza Talha...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Katharina Thanderz has ‘a specific game plan’ to beat Terri Harper

Katharina Thanderz says she has seen weaknesses in Terri Harper's game that she will exploit when they clash for the WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight...
Read more
Boxing

Devin Haney dominates on ring return against Yuriorkis Gamboa to retain WBC lightweight title

Devin Haney returned to action with a dominant defense of his WBC World Lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa at Hard Rock Live at Seminole...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Photo report from PBC on FOX topped by Luis Ortiz vs Alexander Flores

Luis Ortiz defeated Alexander Flores by way of 45-second knockout with right shot to the body in their main event bout at PBC Fight...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fitness

Resistance Training – 6 steps how to order exercises

There is no universally correct way to order exercises during a resistance training workout. Exercise order may vary considerably based on your...
Read more
Boxing

Rachel Ball wants ‘everyone to get excited about her performance’ when she faces Jorgelina Guanini

Rachel Ball is desperate to show fans a new and improved version of herself when she takes on Argentina's Jorgelina Guanini for the vacant...
Read more
MMA

BRAVE CF 45 full fight card for Nov 12

BRAVE Combat Federation continues to showcase its global aspect even though it's hosting a show in its home in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Fighters...
Read more
Boxing

Katharina Thanderz has ‘a specific game plan’ to beat Terri Harper

Katharina Thanderz says she has seen weaknesses in Terri Harper's game that she will exploit when they clash for the WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight...
Read more
Boxing

Best Shots: Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa – WBC lightweight title fight in photos

Devin Haney made the second successful defense of his WBC World lightweight title, scoring a unanimous decision against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan

November 11, 2020

Boxing

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

November 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097