Dana White’s Contender Series 35 – November 10 fight card

The five-fight card has been set and the fighters weighed-in for Dana White’s Contender Series 35 taking place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 10 (Thursday, November 11 in Australia). The event is streamed on ESPN+, featuring MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon in hopes to win a contract with the promotion.

In the main event Mario Sousa squares off against Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz at middleweight. The athletes weighed-in at 185.5 and 184.4, respectively.

The fight card suffered a last minute change. Landon Quinones tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Natan Levy in a bout against Shaheen Santana. The pair meets at 160-pound catchweight. The fighters weighed-in at 159 and 158, respectively.

The full DWCS 35 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 35 weigh-in results

Mario Sousa (185.5) vs. Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz (184.5)

Natan Levy (159) vs. Shaheen Santana (158) – 160-pound catchweight

Joe Lowry (155) vs. Nikolas Motta (155)

Stephanie Frausto (115) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

Taylor Moore (135.5) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.5)