Hassan Azim vs MJ Hall cancelled as trainer tests positive for COVID-19

Newswire
MTK Fight Night
Following the COVID-19 testing, there was a positive test for Hassan Azim’s trainer, meaning Wednesday’s fight between Hassan Azim and MJ Hall has unfortunately had to be called off.

All other fighters and their teams tested negative. This week’s MTK Fight Night show proceeds with six fights, featuring Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan, Jack Rafferty vs. Tom Hill, Paddy Donovan vs. Jumanne Camero, Inder Bassi vs. Jack Martin, Lewie Edmondson vs. Scott Williams, and Danny Murrell vs. Dale Arrowsmith.

The event on Wednesday takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

