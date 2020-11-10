Katharina Thanderz has ‘a specific game plan’ to beat Terri Harper

Katharina Thanderz says she has seen weaknesses in Terri Harper’s game that she will exploit when they clash for the WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday November 14, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Unbeaten in thirteen professional contests, the former European and WBC International Champion got her first taste of World Title action last time out in November 2019 when she battled past Danila Ramos to claim the interim WBC Super-Featherweight crown.

Thanderz aims to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cecilia Brækhus, the former long-reigning Undisputed 147lbs champion, who is considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time, and the 32-year-old plans on kicking off her road to Undisputed by dethroning rising star Harper in London.

“This is my moment, my fight, the night my whole career has lined up for,” said Thanderz. “To fight against such a competitor for a World Title unification, it’s the fight every fighter dreams of!

“My last fight was a hard one where I had to bite down on the gum shield, but this fight will be an even greater test. I came through in my last fight and had my hand raised, I’m confident that will happen again against Terri.

“After that fight, I called for Terri Harper, I’ve been studying her for a long time but I know she will have been studying for me. I’ve seen weaknesses in her game that I have been working on in training, I’ve put in extra hours to work on a specific game plan and now I just can’t wait to get in there with Terri and put into practice what we’ve worked on.

“Everything for this fight has been right. My training camp, my preparation could not have gone better. From diet and nutrition, physical training, sparring – my team has left no stone unturned; I am determined not to waste this opportunity. “We will entertain in this fight, we are two fighters that love to fight and have trained hard and prepared well. I can’t wait.”

Women’s boxing has never been in a stronger position, with World Title fights regularly featuring on some of the biggest shows around the globe, and Thanderz is pleased to be sharing a card with Ireland’s Undisputed Lightweight queen Katie Taylor, who has been instrumental in building the sport in recent years.

“This card is a great one to be a part of. What is happening for sport here is amazing, it shows the evolution of the sport of boxing and coming away from this fight night with the World Title around my waist will make it the biggest and most special night in my career.

“Fighting this year is important. After everything that has happened with the pandemic, we’ve seen how much we need sport, the fans need it, the fighters, sports stars we all need it. Something to deliver excitement, passion and something that gives fans a reason to cheer and shout!”

Harper vs. Thanderz is part of an historical night of women’s World Title action that sees Irish star Katie Taylor (16-0, 6 KOs) put her Lightweight World Titles on the line once more against Mandatory Challenger Miriam Gutierrez (13-0, 5 KOs), Rachel Ball (6-1) faces Jorgelina Guanini (9-1-2, 1 KO) for the vacant WBA Bantamweight World Title, big-punching John Docherty (9-0, 7 KOs) steps up against Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (18-2-1, 9 KOs), Liverpool Light-Heavyweight Thomas Whittaker-Hart (4-0, 2 KOs) looks to go 5-0 against Bradford’s Jermaine Springer (7-1, 1 KO) and Glasgow Bantamweight talent Kash Farooq (13-1, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut against Angel Aviles (20-5-1, 6 KOs).