Kulakhmet vs McGowan start time, how to watch, fight card

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan
Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan

Tursynbay Kulakhmet-Macaulay McGowan Junior Middleweight Showdown to Headline Afternoon of Boxing LIVE and Exclusively on ESPN+ Wednesday - Stream to begin at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Kazakh prodigy Tursynbay Kulakhmet looks to make another statement Wednesday when he faces fellow unbeaten Macaulay McGowan in a 10-round junior middleweight showdown from Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England.

Kulakhmet vs McGowan headlines a special edition of MTK Fight Night. Boxing fans can watch the event live and exclusively on ESPN+. The date and start time in the US is set for Wednesday, November 11 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, which converts to 7 pm GMT in the UK and November 12 at 6 am AEDT in Australia.

Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO), a 2019 World Championships bronze medalist, made his professional debut Aug. 23 and knocked out former amateur standout Sagadat Rakhmankul in four rounds. At 26 years old, he is taking the express lane to title contention, as the McGowan bout will be contested for the vacant WBC International title. McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs), from Manchester, England, has won four straight fights since a 2016 draw.

In other action on ESPN+:

Top Rank-signed Irish welterweight phenom Paddy Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs), who is trained and managed by former middleweight world champion Andy Lee, will fight Jumaane Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. Camero, who has won three consecutive fights, has never been stopped as a professional.

In an eight-round junior middleweight tilt, Jack “Demolition Man” Rafferty (12-0, 7 KOs) will put his unblemished record on the line against Tom Hill (9-1, 2 KOs). Rafferty and Hill were supposed to fight last month, but Hill’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis postponed the bout.

MTK Global signee Hassan Azim, a one-time British amateur star, will make his professional debut against 60-fight veteran MJ Hall in a four-rounder at welterweight.

In a six-round battle of unbeaten junior middleweights, Inder Bassi (2-0) will fight Jack Martin (3-0).

Kulakhmet vs McGowan fight card

Bouts on ESPN+

  • Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan, 10 rounds, junior middleweight – for vacant WBC International super-welterweight title
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Jumanne Camero, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Jack Rafferty vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Hassan Azim vs. MJ Hall, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Inder Bassi vs. Jack Martin, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Other bouts

  • Lewie Edmondson vs. Scott Williams, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Danny Murrell vs. Dale Arrowsmith, 4 rounds, super lightweight
