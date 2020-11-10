Search
Macaulay McGowan has no doubt about his win over Tursynbay Kulakhmet

Newswire
Macaulay McGowan
Macaulay McGowan in action | MTK Global

Macaulay McGowan: I'll do a job on Tursynbay Kulakhmet

Unbeaten Macaulay McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) faces highly-rated Tursynbay Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield this week, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It sees Kulakhmet facing a big step up in just his second professional fight, and McGowan is determined to spoil the party for the Kazakh.

McGowan said: “He was a good amateur and obviously wants to fast track to world titles as that seems to be a common theme with top amateurs turning professional, but he’s made a mistake fighting me. I expect a technical battle at first but once I’ve got to grips of him, I’ll go through the motions and do a job on him.

“I’m being pretty much written off for this one, but I know what I’m about and that’s all that matters. There’s no doubt in my mind that I’ll win.

“I was looking to fight at welterweight and was about to make it but then this got offered to me at the weight above. It wasn’t a problem as by having a few pounds to play with I can add more fuel.

“I look and feel more like a well-rounded healthy athlete so I’m enjoying it. At the end of the day you either take your opportunities or you don’t, I choose to take it regardless of weight.

“I was 14 stone starting to get my weight off in May, and I had this vision that somehow I’ll get myself back into the mix and finish the year with a nice title and a world ranking. I now have that chance.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell enters the paid ranks for the first time.

