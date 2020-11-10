Tyson vs Jones to live stream on Main Event in Australia – here is why you should watch the fight, according to Iron Mike

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in an exhibition match live on PPV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday, November 29 in Australia). The contest features former undisputed heavyweight champion up against former multi-division titleholder and undisputed light heavyweight champion. The pair battles it out on the top of fight card aimed to generate profits for charities. The event takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

54-year-old Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since June 2005, when he was 38. 51-years-old Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) was last in action in February 2018, when he secured the fourth straight victory. The pair meets in the sanctioned exhibition fight with the WBC Front Line belt on the line. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

California State Athletic Commission advised that Tyson and Jones should only “exhibit their boxing skills”, other than look for a knockout, hurting one another. Nevertheless, almost from the day one since the matchup was announced, both have repeatedly stated (in one form or another), that they would be OK with dropping one another on the canvas, if it would come to that.

In a recent interview with Ben Damon on Fox Sports Australia, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” has once again made it clear, saying “Not too nice”, when he was asked about how his matchup with Jones was going to finish.

“As soon as the bell rings – I am on top of him,” Mike Tyson said. “That’s my plan. As soon as I hear that bell I am right on top of him, I am in his face.”

When asked whether it was going to be a real fight, Tyson said: “Well, I am fighting”.

The upcoming event is not planned to be one and done. “Iron Mike” said there would be more shows aimed to help those in need.

“We do it again, and we do it again, and we help more people. We [will] help more states of depression, loneliness, homelessness, [people] addicted to drugs. There are so many people that need help out there, and we’ll keep doing it with this charity. That’s why the biggest names will draw the most money.”

Earlier this year Tyson’s old foe Evander Holyfield, 57, also announced his return. Mid 90s former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion took a pair of wins over Iron Mike.

In November 1996 Holyfield claimed WBA heavyweight belt via eleventh-round TKO. In the rematch in June 1997 Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting Holyfield’s ear.

When asked whether the trilogy fight with Holyfield was a possibility, Tyson said “Absolutely”. He also named current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, and former WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder as the potential participants in the future events.

[However] “Hell no,” Tyson said when asked whether he was thinking to challenge Fury or Joshua for the belt. “I am talking about exhibitions, helping people. That’s bigger than a title. The title is nothing, man. It’s not even real gold.”

In conclusion, Mike Tyson revealed why boxing fans Down Under should tune in on November 29 to watch his showdown with RJJ.

“Australian people know, I always give my best, and this is not going to be anything less,” Tyson said. “As soon as the bell rings I will be on top of him.”

Tyson vs Jones Australia time and how to watch

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live on Main Event. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 at 1 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95 AUD.

The replay is set for 5:30 pm AEDT and 10 pm AEDT on November 29, and then every 4.5 hours from 2:30 am AEDT on November 30.

Tyson vs Jones fight card

Tyson vs Jones undercard includes three bouts. YouTuber Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) goes up against NBA vet Nate Robinson in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KO) faces off Blake McKernan (13-0, 6 KO) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. In addition, Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KO) and Rashad Coulter (1-0, 1 KO) do a six-round battle at cruiserweight.

The full Tyson vs Jones card, including a trio of preliminary bouts, can be found below.

Main Card (PPV)

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds, heavyweight, WBC front line belt

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon, 8 rounds light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds, lightweight, vacant WBC USNBC lightweight title

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds, featherweight, vacant WBC USNBC featherweight title

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds, heavyweight, vacant WBC USNBC heavyweight title