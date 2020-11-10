Search
Muay Thai

Thai Fight Rayong scheduled for Nov 28 – Saenchai to look for 58th win in a row

Parviz Iskenderov
Saenchai
Saenchai throws teep kick in his bout against Danilo Reis | Thai Fight

Following the show produced last weekend in Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Korat (results and video here), Thai Fight returns to Thailand’s eastern province Rayong with an event held in Pluak Daeng District on November 28.

40-year-old Saenchai is scheduled to battle it out on the night. Riding the 57-win streak, former four-weight Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion will be making his second appearance inside the ring within three weeks. The name of his opponent and the rest of the bouts are expected to be announced closer to the event.

