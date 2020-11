Bellator 252 airs live on CBS Sports Network on Thursday, November 12 featuring a pair of featherweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bouts, as champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his belt against Pedro Carvalho, while Daniel Weichel faces Emmanuel Sanchez.

The Countdown video hit the stream, and you can watch it up top. The full Bellator 252 fight card can be found here.