Chopping Legs – Three leg kick stoppages in kickboxing and Muay Thai

Here is a three-fight compilation, featuring technical knockouts by way of leg kick in kickboxing and Muay Thai. The video covers Rob Powdrill scoring the fourth-round stoppage over Jake Tomlinson via a three-knockdown rule, Nathan Corbett’s first-round win via RTD over Adrian Marc, and Michael Thompson’s first-round TKO of Tomasz Makowski in WKN World lightweight championship. You can watch it up top.

Chopping Legs – Three leg kick stoppages in kickboxing and Muay Thai

Here is a three-fight compilation, featuring technical knockouts by way of leg kick in kickboxing and Muay Thai. The video covers Rob Powdrill scoring...
