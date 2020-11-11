Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 9 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White’s Contender Series 35 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, November 10. MMA fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which in Australia converts to Thursday, November 11 at 12 pm AEDT.

The fight card comprises five bouts, with the athletes battling it out inside the Octagon, aspiring to earn a contract with the promotion. The feature-bout pits Mario Sousa up against Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz at middleweight. Weigh-in results here.

Dana White’s Contender Series 34 results

Mario Sousa def. Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Natan Levy def. Shaheen Santana by technical submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 0:55)

Nikolas Motta def. Joe Lowry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Luana Pinheiro def. Stephanie Frausto by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:48)

Danny Sabatello def. Taylor Moore by unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-26)

UFC contract winners

Following the event results UFC President Dana White announces the fighters joining the promotion. Three fighters scored the deals. The list includes Natan Levy, Nikolas Motta and Luana Pinheiro.