HDH 104 rescheduled for Dec 12 – WKN International Open

The next edition of Hombres de Honor MMA received a new date. HDH 104 has been rescheduled for December 12 at Pabellon Municipal de Deportes de Ciempozuelos, south of the Community of Madrid in central Spain.

Promoted by Chinto Mordillo HDH 104 was originally planned for August in Madrid, featuring a series of bouts as well as a traditional running of the bulls. Sergio Cabezas and Younes Cherif were expected to battle it out for WKN Spanish lightweight kickboxing title, while Karla Benitez was set to defend her WKN International flyweight MMA belt against Fabiola Pidroni.

The event was postponed due to pandemic. The organizers tried to rebook it for September.

This week World Kickboxing Network announced that HDH 104 will be be staged as International Open for amateurs. The pro-event with championship bouts will be held in March-May 2021.