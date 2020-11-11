MTK Fight Night: Kulakhmet vs McGowan weigh-in results

Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Macaulay McGowan battle it out for a vacant WBC International super-welterweight title on Wednesday, November 11 (Thursday, November 12 in Australia). The contest headlines the MTK Fight Night card taking place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England.

The event airs live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank, and on IFL TV globally. IFL TV broadcast starts at 6:30 pm GMT. ESPN+ broadcast starts at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 6 am AEDT (+1).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Get the weigh-in results and running order below.

Bout 1

Super-Welterweight, 4 Rounds

Danny Murrell (10st 12bs) vs. Dale Arrowsmith (10st 13lbs 8oz)

Bout 2

Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds

Inder Bassi (11st 2lbs 1oz) vs. Jack Martin (11st 1lb 7oz)

Bout 3

Light-Heavyweight, 4 Rounds

Lewie Edmondson (12st 5lbs 6oz) vs. Scott Williams (12st 3lbs 1oz)

Bout 4

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

Paddy Donovan (1ost 6lbs 7oz) vs. Jumanne Camero (10st 6lbs 2oz)

Bout 5

Super-Welterweight, 8 Rounds

Jack Rafferty (10st 10lbs 3oz) vs. Tom Hill (10st 10lbs 1oz)

Bout 6

WBC International Super-Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds

Tursynbay Kulakhmet (10st 13lbs 9oz) vs. Macaulay McGowan (10st 13lbs 5oz)