Search
Boxing

MTK Fight Night: Kulakhmet vs McGowan weigh-in results

Newswire
Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs Macaulay McGowan
Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs Macaulay McGowan weigh-in | MTK Global

Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Macaulay McGowan battle it out for a vacant WBC International super-welterweight title on Wednesday, November 11 (Thursday, November 12 in Australia). The contest headlines the MTK Fight Night card taking place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England.

Advertisements

The event airs live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank, and on IFL TV globally. IFL TV broadcast starts at 6:30 pm GMT. ESPN+ broadcast starts at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 6 am AEDT (+1).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Get the weigh-in results and running order below.

Bout 1
Super-Welterweight, 4 Rounds
Danny Murrell (10st 12bs) vs. Dale Arrowsmith (10st 13lbs 8oz)

Bout 2
Super-Welterweight, 6 Rounds
Inder Bassi (11st 2lbs 1oz) vs. Jack Martin (11st 1lb 7oz)

Bout 3
Light-Heavyweight, 4 Rounds
Lewie Edmondson (12st 5lbs 6oz) vs. Scott Williams (12st 3lbs 1oz)

Bout 4
Welterweight, 6 Rounds
Paddy Donovan (1ost 6lbs 7oz) vs. Jumanne Camero (10st 6lbs 2oz)

Bout 5
Super-Welterweight, 8 Rounds
Jack Rafferty (10st 10lbs 3oz) vs. Tom Hill (10st 10lbs 1oz)

Bout 6
WBC International Super-Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds
Tursynbay Kulakhmet (10st 13lbs 9oz) vs. Macaulay McGowan (10st 13lbs 5oz)

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Kulakhmet vs McGowan start time, how to watch, fight card

Boxing
Kazakh prodigy Tursynbay Kulakhmet looks to make another statement Wednesday when he faces fellow unbeaten Macaulay McGowan in a 10-round junior middleweight showdown from...
Read more

Jack Rafferty says he ‘stayed ready and can’t wait to get in that ring’ with Tom Hill

Boxing
Jack Rafferty feels the extra few weeks of training has made him even more prepared ahead of his rescheduled showdown with Tom Hill on...
Read more

Macaulay McGowan has no doubt about his win over Tursynbay Kulakhmet

Boxing
Unbeaten Macaulay McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) faces highly-rated Tursynbay Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield this...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 35 – November 10 fight card

The five-fight card has been set and the fighters weighed-in for Dana White's Contender Series 35 taking place at UFC APEX in...
Read more
Boxing

Tyson vs Jones to live stream on Main Event in Australia – here is why you should watch the fight, according to Iron Mike

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in an exhibition match live on PPV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday,...
Read more
Muay Thai

Thai Fight Rayong scheduled for Nov 28 – Saenchai to look for 58th win in a row

Following the show produced last weekend in Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Korat (results and video here), Thai Fight returns to Thailand's eastern province...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

Professional Fighters League to leverage IBM technologies to innovate next-gen proprietary SmartCage

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced it will be leveraging Flagship’s capabilities...
Read more
Boxing

MTK Fight Night: Kulakhmet vs McGowan weigh-in results

Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Macaulay McGowan battle it out for a vacant WBC International super-welterweight title on Wednesday, November 11 (Thursday, November 12 in Australia)....
Read more
MMA

HDH 104 rescheduled for Dec 12 – WKN International Open

The next edition of Hombres de Honor MMA received a new date. HDH 104 has been rescheduled for December 12 at Pabellon Municipal de...
Read more
Boxing

Sky Sports makes world title triple-header topped by Taylor vs Gutierrez available to all audiences

Sky Sports has today announced that it will make this Saturday's Fight Night boxing – including Undisputed Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor’s defence against Miriam...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 fight card – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos

UFC Vegas 14 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The main...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan

November 11, 2020

Boxing

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

November 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097