Search
MMA

Professional Fighters League to leverage IBM technologies to innovate next-gen proprietary SmartCage

Newswire
Professional Fighters League
Professional Fighters League event cage

PFL Teams with Flagship Group Solutions to Deliver Transformative Experiences Using IBM Cloud and Watson Technologies

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced it will be leveraging Flagship’s capabilities to deliver IBM’s suite of advanced cloud and AI products to enhance the league’s delivery of next-gen SmartCage data and analytics, both live in-broadcast and via the league’s OTT platform, Fight Central.

Advertisements

Flagship Solutions Group, an IBM Gold Business Partner and recognized provider of IBM solutions, managed services, and cloud solutions worldwide, will partner with the PFL to manage, design, and deliver the experience leveraging IBM’s technology solutions. PFL and Flagship Solutions Group will also work closely with the IBM Garage’s unique framework for enabling innovation at speed and scale through a team of leading technologies and multidisciplinary experts, to turn big ideas into tangible results.

PFL’s proprietary SmartCage measures real-time MMA fighter performance analytics along with biometric and positional data providing fans with an elevated viewing experience. Moving forward, SmartCage fight data, called Cagenomics, will be enhanced with Watson machine learning to scour data points and uncover new insights for MMA fans, bringing them inside the cage like never before.

“Every day we strive to push the sport of MMA forward and drive deeper engagement with fans by being at the forefront of technology and innovation, and this infusion of IBM’s solutions into our product through the support of Flagship Solutions Group helps take our efforts to the next level,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. “With the implementation of IBM’s cutting-edge technology, we look forward to creating transformative experiences for fans before, during, and after PFL events across platforms, further strengthening our position as the most innovative MMA organization in the world.”

“We’re thrilled to deliver Flagship’s InfralyticsTM on IBM’s leading Cloud and AI platforms to the Professional Fighters League, an organization committed to reimagining the sport of MMA through technology and innovation,” said Mark Wyllie, CEO of Flagship Solution Group. “The solutions we are partnering to create will provide fans with a deeper, more immersive and engaging experience; one not seen in combat sports before.”

Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world with distribution on ESPN in the U.S. and to more than 160 countries via premium sports networks and platforms. The league has experienced tremendous YoY growth across digital channels* – 68% follower increase on Instagram, 30% total audience growth across digital and a 200% social engagement spike.

PFL’s portfolio of leading brand partners includes Anheuser-Busch InBev, GEICO, Acronis, Air Force Reserve, and Rich Energy. The U.S. Marines are the presenting partner of Inside the Season on ESPNews and ESPN+, leveraging the national platform and compelling content to engage with qualified youth considering a military career.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

Professional Fighters League Regular Season 2021 – schedule announced

MMA
Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship format, today announced that the 2021...
Read more

Professional Fighters League signs eight MMA fighters for 2021 Season

Press Release
Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative league in the world, today announced the signing of eight elite MMA fighters. Global...
Read more

PFL strengthens WAVE’s MMA portfolio through landmark content and distribution partnership

Press Release
Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative league in the world, today announced a strategic content and distribution partnership with WAVE.tv,...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 35 – November 10 fight card

The five-fight card has been set and the fighters weighed-in for Dana White's Contender Series 35 taking place at UFC APEX in...
Read more
Boxing

Tyson vs Jones to live stream on Main Event in Australia – here is why you should watch the fight, according to Iron Mike

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off in an exhibition match live on PPV on Saturday, November 28 (Sunday,...
Read more
Muay Thai

Thai Fight Rayong scheduled for Nov 28 – Saenchai to look for 58th win in a row

Following the show produced last weekend in Nakhon Ratchasima, commonly known as Korat (results and video here), Thai Fight returns to Thailand's eastern province...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

Professional Fighters League to leverage IBM technologies to innovate next-gen proprietary SmartCage

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced it will be leveraging Flagship’s capabilities...
Read more
Boxing

MTK Fight Night: Kulakhmet vs McGowan weigh-in results

Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Macaulay McGowan battle it out for a vacant WBC International super-welterweight title on Wednesday, November 11 (Thursday, November 12 in Australia)....
Read more
MMA

HDH 104 rescheduled for Dec 12 – WKN International Open

The next edition of Hombres de Honor MMA received a new date. HDH 104 has been rescheduled for December 12 at Pabellon Municipal de...
Read more
Boxing

Sky Sports makes world title triple-header topped by Taylor vs Gutierrez available to all audiences

Sky Sports has today announced that it will make this Saturday's Fight Night boxing – including Undisputed Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor’s defence against Miriam...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 fight card – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos

UFC Vegas 14 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The main...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan

November 11, 2020

Boxing

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

November 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097