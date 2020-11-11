Search
UFC Vegas 14 fight card – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos

Parviz Iskenderov
Paul Felder
Paul Felder in his rematch with Edson Barboza at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi | Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos

UFC Vegas 14 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The main event features ranked No.7 lightweight Paul Felder going up against former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos in a five-round matchup.

Felder took the fight on a short notice, replacing Islam Makhachev, who withdrew due to “non-COVID related illness” (as per UFC.com). The latter also released a statement on Instagram, that reads (as translated from Russian) that as soon as he started cutting weight and the immune system started to weaken he caught an infection, that sidelines him for at least a month.

Paul Felder (17-5), was meant to be cage side, commentating the event, being a part of broadcast team. He is now half main event. “The Irish Dragon” was last in action in February, when he dropped a split decision against Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland. Before that he took the revenge over Edson Barboza also by split decision and defeated James Vick by UD.

Rafael dos Anjos (29-13) makes his return to lightweight. He lost two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards. RDA’s last win going to May 2018 when he submitted Kevin Lee in Round 4.

The rest of UFC Vegas 14 fight card can be found below (as of writing).

Main card

Main card

Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov

Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo

Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland

Preliminary card

Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger

Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee

José Alberto Quiñónez vs. Louis Smolka

Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez

