Bellator 252 results, start time, Pitbull vs Carvalho, undercard, live stream video

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

Bellator 252 features ten bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 12 (Friday, November 13 in Australia).

In the main event featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his title against Pedro Carvalho in one of the quarter-final bouts of 145-pound World Grand Prix. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Yaroslav Amosov meets Logan Storley at welterweight. Kicking off the main card, Daniel Weichel and Emmanuel Sanchez square off in another quarter-final of featherweight WGP. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.

How to watch Bellator 252: Pitbull vs Carvalho live

MMA fans can watch Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho main card live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, November 12 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card is available on CBSSports.com, DAZN, as well as here on FIGHTMAG, via the promotion’s channel on YouTube (featured video up top), starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. In Australia the main card schedule converts to Friday, November 13 at 11 am AEDT, following the undercard, kicking off at 8 am AEDT.

Stay tuned with Bellator 252 results below.

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho results

Main Card

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Pedro Carvalho

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley

Daniel Weichel vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Preliminary Card

Aaron Pico vs. John de Jesus

Keri Taylor Melendez vs. Emilee King

Manny Muro vs. Devin Powell

Jornel Lugo vs. Schyler Sootho

Lucas Brennan vs. Andrew Salas

Roman Faraldo vs. Pat Casey

Khonry Gracie vs. Trevor Gudde

Bellator 252 results, start time, Pitbull vs Carvalho, undercard, live stream video

