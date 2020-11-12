Bellator 252 results, start time, Pitbull vs Carvalho, undercard, live stream video

Bellator 252 features ten bouts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, November 12 (Friday, November 13 in Australia).
In the main event featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends his title against Pedro Carvalho in one of the quarter-final bouts of 145-pound World Grand Prix. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event Yaroslav Amosov meets Logan Storley at welterweight. Kicking off the main card, Daniel Weichel and Emmanuel Sanchez square off in another quarter-final of featherweight WGP. The full fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results here.
How to watch Bellator 252: Pitbull vs Carvalho live
MMA fans can watch Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho main card live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, November 12 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card is available on CBSSports.com, DAZN, as well as here on FIGHTMAG, via the promotion’s channel on YouTube (featured video up top), starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. In Australia the main card schedule converts to Friday, November 13 at 11 am AEDT, following the undercard, kicking off at 8 am AEDT.
Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho results
Main Card
Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Pedro Carvalho
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley
Daniel Weichel vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Preliminary Card
Aaron Pico vs. John de Jesus
Keri Taylor Melendez vs. Emilee King
Manny Muro vs. Devin Powell
Jornel Lugo vs. Schyler Sootho
Lucas Brennan vs. Andrew Salas
Roman Faraldo vs. Pat Casey
Khonry Gracie vs. Trevor Gudde