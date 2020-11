Following the official Bellator 252 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the MMA cage. In the main event live on CBS Sports Network featherweight champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire defends his belt against Pedro Carvalho in the quarter-final bout of 145-pound World Grand Prix. Check out the photos of faceoffs below.

1 of 10