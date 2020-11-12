Bellator 252 weigh-in results – Pitbull vs Carvalho official, 3 fighters heavy, 1 fight canceled

Bellator 252 features featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire in defense of his belt against Pedro Carvalho in the quarter-final bout of 145-pound World Grand Prix on Thursday, November 12. The main card airs live on CBS Sports Network and simulcast on DAZN at 7 pm ET /4 pm PT, following the preliminary bouts live stream on CBSSports.com, Bellator MMA channel on YouTube and DAZN, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. “Pitbull” Freire came-in at 144.7. Carvalho showed 144.5.

Brandon Phillips came overweight, showing 150, for his undercard bout against Gabriel Varga, who was 145.8. The matchup has been cancelled.

Keri Taylor Melendez also missed weight, showing 116.2, for her bout against Emilee King 115. As well, Lucas Brennan came in heavy, showing 148, while his opponent Andrew Salas was 145. The bouts remain on the card and proceed at catchweight.

The current Bellator 252: Pitbull vs Carvalho fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Bellator 252 fight card

Main Card

Patricio “Pitbull” (144.7) vs. Pedro Carvalho (144.5)

Yaroslav Amosov (170.5) vs. Logan Storley (170)

Daniel Weichel (143.8) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145)

Preliminary Card

Aaron Pico (145.6) vs. John de Jesus (145)

Keri Taylor Melendez (116.2)* vs. Emilee King (115)

1 Gabriel Varga (145.8) vs. Brandon Phillips (150)*

Manny Muro (155.5) vs. Devin Powell (155.2)

Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Schyler Sootho (135.4)

Lucas Brennan (148)* vs. Andrew Salas (145)

Roman Faraldo (170.5) vs. Pat Casey (170.8)

Khonry Gracie (168.8) vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

*Missed weight.

1Fight cancelled.