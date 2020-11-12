Search
MMA

Bellator 252 weigh-in results – Pitbull vs Carvalho official, 3 fighters heavy, 1 fight canceled

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Bellator 252 features featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire in defense of his belt against Pedro Carvalho in the quarter-final bout of 145-pound World Grand Prix on Thursday, November 12. The main card airs live on CBS Sports Network and simulcast on DAZN at 7 pm ET /4 pm PT, following the preliminary bouts live stream on CBSSports.com, Bellator MMA channel on YouTube and DAZN, starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. “Pitbull” Freire came-in at 144.7. Carvalho showed 144.5.

Brandon Phillips came overweight, showing 150, for his undercard bout against Gabriel Varga, who was 145.8. The matchup has been cancelled.

Keri Taylor Melendez also missed weight, showing 116.2, for her bout against Emilee King 115. As well, Lucas Brennan came in heavy, showing 148, while his opponent Andrew Salas was 145. The bouts remain on the card and proceed at catchweight.

The current Bellator 252: Pitbull vs Carvalho fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Bellator 252 fight card

Main Card

  • Patricio “Pitbull” (144.7) vs. Pedro Carvalho (144.5)
  • Yaroslav Amosov (170.5) vs. Logan Storley (170)
  • Daniel Weichel (143.8) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145)

Preliminary Card

  • Aaron Pico (145.6) vs. John de Jesus (145)
  • Keri Taylor Melendez (116.2)* vs. Emilee King (115)
  • 1 Gabriel Varga (145.8) vs. Brandon Phillips (150)*
  • Manny Muro (155.5) vs. Devin Powell (155.2)
  • Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Schyler Sootho (135.4)
  • Lucas Brennan (148)* vs. Andrew Salas (145)
  • Roman Faraldo (170.5) vs. Pat Casey (170.8)
  • Khonry Gracie (168.8) vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

*Missed weight.
1Fight cancelled.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAVideo

Add a comment

Related

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs Carvalho weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

MMA
Following the official Bellator 252 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the...
Read more

Countdown to Bellator 252 – Patricio Pitbull vs Pedro Carvalho

MMA
Bellator 252 airs live on CBS Sports Network on Thursday, November 12 featuring a pair of featherweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bouts, as champion...
Read more

Best Shots: Corey Anderson dominates Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 251 – photo report

MMA
Ex-UFC fighter Corey Anderson made his Bellator debut early today, securing the win by way of second-round TKO over kickboxing and MMA legend Melvin...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Terence Crawford feels like ‘number one pound-for-pound’, Kell Brook is ‘like fine wine’

The pound-for-pound king, WBO welterweight world champion Terence Crawford, renewed acquaintances with Kell Brook Wednesday afternoon, nearly nine months after they had a brief...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor meets Republic of Ireland national football team

Undisputed Lightweight World Champion Katie Taylor is hoping to complete a memorable sporting double for Ireland on Saturday evening when she defends her crowns...
Read more
Video

Chopping Legs – Three leg kick stoppages in kickboxing and Muay Thai

Here is a three-fight compilation, featuring technical knockouts by way of leg kick in kickboxing and Muay Thai. The video covers Rob Powdrill scoring...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs Carvalho weigh-in faceoffs (photos)

Following the official Bellator 252 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts inside the...
Read more
Boxing

Terence Crawford feels like ‘number one pound-for-pound’, Kell Brook is ‘like fine wine’

The pound-for-pound king, WBO welterweight world champion Terence Crawford, renewed acquaintances with Kell Brook Wednesday afternoon, nearly nine months after they had a brief...
Read more
Boxing

Eros Correa says his ‘hands will be raised in victory’ when he faces Henry Arredondo

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Eros Correa shared updates from his training camp as he prepares to take on fellow unbeaten Henry Arredondo in FS1 PBC...
Read more
Boxing

Katie Taylor meets Republic of Ireland national football team

Undisputed Lightweight World Champion Katie Taylor is hoping to complete a memorable sporting double for Ireland on Saturday evening when she defends her crowns...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 252 weigh-in results – Pitbull vs Carvalho official, 3 fighters heavy, 1 fight canceled

Bellator 252 features featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in defense of his belt against Pedro Carvalho in the quarter-final bout of 145-pound World Grand...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

November 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097