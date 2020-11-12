Search
Boxing

Lewie Edmondson loving life with Billy Joe Saunders

Newswire
Lewie Edmondson vs Scott Williams
Lewie Edmondson vs Scott Williams weigh-in | MTK Global

Lewie Edmondson is set to display the skills he’s learned from training alongside Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Scott Williams on tonight’s action-packed MTK Fight Night event.

Advertisements

Unbeaten Edmondson (2-0) takes on Williams on this evening’s card at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Edmondson was originally due to compete on October 18 before a positive COVID-19 test forced a delay, but he’s back and ready to reap the rewards from his hard work alongside Saunders.

Edmondson said: “The camp has been unbelievable out in Fuerteventura. I’m learning every day alongside Billy Joe Saunders and Mark Tibbs, so it’s a dream come true.

“I’m very pleased to be back in the ring as it’s been a quiet year with a few complications, but I’m ready to get in there and show everybody what I can do.

“I was absolutely gutted when on the last show the result came through and it was positive, and I didn’t know when I would get to fight again. I’m so happy it’s been re-arranged so soon, and I can’t think Billy Joe and MTK Global enough.

“I’m hoping to be busy over the next year and establish myself in the super-middleweight division, but I’ll leave it down to Billy Joe and MTK Global to guide things.”

Elsewhere on tonight’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Paddy Donovan meets Jumaane Camero, Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi, and Danny Murrell makes his professional debut.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Paddy Donovan says they are on ‘different level’ with Jumaane Camero

Boxing
Paddy Donovan has promised fans that they'll see skill, boxing knowledge and power from him this evening when the Irish sensation takes on Jumaane...
Read more

MTK Global and Rick Mirigian sign undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr

Boxing
MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of undefeated welterweight star Vergil Ortiz Jr - thanks to a strategic partnership with highly-respected US...
Read more

Not just the funny fat lad from Instagram – Danny Murrell makes pro-boxing debut against Dale Arrowsmith

Boxing
Danny Murrell plans to prove any of his doubters wrong when he makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Dale Arrowsmith on huge MTK Fight...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Video

Chopping Legs – Three leg kick stoppages in kickboxing and Muay Thai

Here is a three-fight compilation, featuring technical knockouts by way of leg kick in kickboxing and Muay Thai. The video covers Rob Powdrill scoring...
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4: Week 9 results and UFC contract winners

Dana White's Contender Series 35 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, November 10. MMA fans can watch the event live...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 14 fight card – Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos

UFC Vegas 14 takes place at APEX in Las Vegas this coming Saturday, November 14 (Sunday, November 15 in Australia). The main...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Lewie Edmondson loving life with Billy Joe Saunders

Lewie Edmondson is set to display the skills he's learned from training alongside Billy Joe Saunders when he faces Scott Williams on tonight's action-packed...
Read more
Boxing

Paddy Donovan says they are on ‘different level’ with Jumaane Camero

Paddy Donovan has promised fans that they'll see skill, boxing knowledge and power from him this evening when the Irish sensation takes on Jumaane...
Read more
Video

Chopping Legs – Three leg kick stoppages in kickboxing and Muay Thai

Here is a three-fight compilation, featuring technical knockouts by way of leg kick in kickboxing and Muay Thai. The video covers Rob Powdrill scoring...
Read more
MMA

Countdown to Bellator 252 – Patricio Pitbull vs Pedro Carvalho

Bellator 252 airs live on CBS Sports Network on Thursday, November 12 featuring a pair of featherweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bouts, as champion...
Read more
Boxing

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia – virtual press conference recap

Unified welterweight world champion Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. and two-division world champion Danny "Swift" Garcia previewed their highly anticipated FOX Sports...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Macaulay McGowan

November 11, 2020

Boxing

Bellator 252: Pitbull vs. Carvalho

November 12, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. dos Anjos

November 14, 2020

MMA

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook

November 14, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi gets second new date – GLORY Kickboxing 76 once again rescheduled

The new date of a heavyweight title eliminator, featuring Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi, has been announced. The contest, serving as GLORY...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097