Adam Azim faces Ed Harrison in pro-boxing debut on Golden Contract card, Dec 2

Amateur sensation Adam Azim will make his hotly-anticipated professional debut when he takes on Ed Harrison on next month’s huge Golden Contract card.

Highly-rated Azim faces Harrison on the massive show on Wednesday 2 December at Production Park Studios in Wakefield – live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

As an amateur, Slough hero Azim won 10 National Titles, One European Championship and a European silver medal, whilst also managing the superb achievement of winning every national title from Schoolboys to Youths, and being ranked the number one ranked Youth Amateur in the world at welterweight.

The 18-year-old now faces a tough test in his debut against Harrison, who in his last bout defeated 4-0 opponent Mohammad Bilal Ali, along with earning a win over 5-0 Liam Gaynor earlier this year too.

Azim said: “I am very excited for this fight. 2020 has been a funny year and finally I will get the chance to showcase my skills.

“I’m looking forward to making my debut live on Sky Sports and ESPN+ under MTK Global. What a platform to make my debut. It has been my dream to one day box on Sky Sports, and I won’t disappoint.

“I am going to bring the best Adam Azim. There are many people that will be seeing me for the first time, so it’s time to show the world what I am about.

“I saw Ed Harrison beat Mohammed Bilal Ali in September and I did say to myself that I would love to make my debut against him. This is a chance to take on an opponent who will be on a high from his last victory and he will come into this fight confident.

“When he gets into the ring with me he will realise what he’s got himself into. I will come in with my A-game, and I am coming for everything.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re thrilled to have Adam Azim’s long-awaited professional debut on our huge Golden Contract show next month. There are some high hopes for Adam, along with his brother Hassan, so we’re extremely excited to see what Adam is capable of.

“He’s already been making waves over the last few months by sparring the likes of Luke Campbell, and he faces a tough test on his debut against Ed Harrison. I’m confident he’s going to make a big impact.

“It’s the latest addition to the massive card taking place live on Sky Sports and ESPN+ next month, and it’s certain to be a must-see event.”

Elsewhere on next month’s card, Jazza Dickens takes on Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract featherweight final, Ricards Bolotniks faces Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final, Danny Dignum meets Gino Kanters, and Daniel Egbunike meets Harlem Eubank.